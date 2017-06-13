New World Order Plot To Kill Brexit Exposed By Senior MP

June 13, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, UK 2

New World Order plot to block brexit discovered

A New World Order plot to stop Brexit and sabotage attempts by Britain to exit the EU has been exposed by a senior MP.

Tory and Labour MPs are meeting up in secret in order to thwart and reverse Brexit plans, according to a new report.

Westmonster.com reports: They want Theresa May to make concessions with the customs union, immigration and the single market.

Apparently they want to set up a cross party Brexit Commission to find common ground between the parties.

Scottish Tory boss Ruth Davidson even broke ranks and said: “This isn’t going to be a Tory Brexit”.

A senior, unnamed minister is quoted as having told the Standard: “This is no longer a question just for Government. It is clear to me that Parliament will want to assert its role in a way it did not before.”

There’s one obvious bit of common ground, though – Britain voted to leave the EU, why don’t they start working towards that?

For some MPs, Brexit clearly doesn’t mean Brexit.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

  • hiphop

    The EU is going to do everything it can to stop Brexit because it goes against their NWO of control and destroying every culture. I sure hope Britain stays strong and continues on without any outside problems.

  • Photonic

    Britain is destined to leave, and very soon as some majour event will force it to. This is a Biblical certainty.