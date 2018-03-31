40 Reasons Why The New World Order Want Regime Change In Syria

The mainstream media have presented the public a pack of lies about what’s really happening in Syria – portraying America as the heroic nation that will save the poor citizens of Syria from a brutal dictator.

The truth, however, is that the New World Order elites have been trying to overthrow the Syrian government for decades for their own nefarious purposes.

Here are some links to official CIA documents, WikiLeaks emails, secretly recorded audio tapes, and inadvertent truth-telling from political elites that demonstrate the ruthless regime change plans in Syria.