New World Order Reveal Plans To Decode Your Brain And Read Your Mind

Over forty heads of state and government as well as 2500 leaders from business and finance met at Davos, Switzerland early this year. What did these members of the world’s ruling class talk about? Their plans to decode your brain and read your mind.

Describing the human brain as a ‘blob of meat that computes,’ the panel of experts revealed that the ultimate New World Order plan is to access the ‘thoughts and feelings that you may not be able to verbalize.’

So, is the privacy of our thoughts a basic human right, or should we let them quite literally put words in our mouths?

What are the implications?

In the novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, the Thought Police were charged with uncovering and punishing ‘thoughtcrime’ and ‘thought-criminals.’

Now it looks like we are not far from Orwell’s dystopian vision becoming a reality.

Is this invasion of our most private sphere simply the next step in the process of giving up all our privacy to the government?

The NSA already reads your emails and messages.

Next stop: our minds?