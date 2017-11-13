New York Subway Adopts Gender Neutral Announcements

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is scrapping all announcements referring to “ladies and gentleman” and replacing them with gender-neutral phrases.

New York’s subway and bus passengers will now be called “passengers,”“everyone,” and “riders” in all announcements and pre-recorded messages.

MTA spokesperson Jon Weinstein said :“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information”

RT reports: The new policy was outlined in a 9-page memo circulated among employees this week, in which the MTA urged: “Please don’t use any greeting other than these.”

The agency will also start to have its conductors remind passengers of special dates, such as Veterans Day, when they would ask passengers to thank a veteran. In some cases, conductors will also point out landmarks.

Transport for London made a similar change in July, when it started phasing out the use of “ladies and gentlemen,” following strong LGBT campaigning.

The politically correct change has been met with mixed reaction, though. For some, the move is too much, for others, a welcome and inclusive measure. Many also feel the MTA should focus on other, more essential improvements.