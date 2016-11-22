Newt Gingrich Wants To Be Trump’s ‘Senior Planner’

Newt Gingrich has reiterated his desire to be a “senior planner” for President-elect Donald Trump.

The former-House speaker has repeatedly said he doesn’t want the Secretary of State post or other high-profile job in the Trump Administration but rather a new type of role with the authority to review any department and any federal agency and to report to the president on his findings.

Newt pitched the President-elect with his vision of a senior planner’s role at the Trump Tower on Monday

Press TV reports:

“I’ve told the President-elect for months that I want to do is sort of be a senior planner,” Gingrich told reporters. “We have 4,000 political appointees in the executive branch.

“And my driving goal is to figure out in January 2025 how did we serve the country so well, how did the Trump movement do so well, that we are consolidating and electing someone because we’ve earned it, because the American people say this has worked, which is what Franklin Delano Roosevelt did in the 30s.”

On Monday, Gingrich met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York City, joining other potential candidates that Trump is meeting to fill out his administration positions.

After Trump’s election victory on November 8, Gingrich announced that he wanted to help the president-elect “strategically” but did not want a cabinet position.

“I don’t think we want a day-to-day job because frankly, having watched it up close for a long time, day-to-day jobs absorb you,” Gingrich said then.

Gingrich was the House speaker from 1995 to 1999. He was also a candidate for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2012. Gingrich, 73, is also a writer, historian, and politician.

After his meeting with Trump on Monday, Gingrich told reporters that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will be a better choice for the US secretary of state in Trump’s administration than the 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.