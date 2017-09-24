The NFL is suffering its worst ratings in history, as the American people turn against the league and it’s socialist culture of corrupt fat cat owners and entitled millionaire players spitting in the faces and on the graves of real men – men who have actually done something for this country.

Over the last 20 years, the American public has spent more than $7 billion dollars to build or renovate NFL stadiums, taking on 46 percent of the total costs of those projects. Meanwhile the NFL does not pay taxes. They haven’t since the forties.

In 2015 there was a a deal brokered with the government under President Obama whereby the NFL could give up their official tax exempt status – for the sake of public appearances – but they could still get away with paying no tax.

Speak to any high end corporate tax accountant. They simply don’t understand how the NFL gets away with it. “Its just the way it is. The NFL doesn’t pay tax. They could literally close their doors and disapear without a trace because they literally do not have a tax footprint. They dont even file.“

NFL players are also a protected species, having been granted special rights that don’t apply to ordinary high-earners in society. By being allowed to be taxed under the special “entertainer” tax bracket, NFL players save millions every year, and the public purse is worse off.

Unethical politicians are always on the take to make special deals for the super rich owners and their players. In the case of the NFL, the super rich have been allowed to set up a socialist utopia for themselves, operating outside the rules and spirit of the American mainstream.

The dumbass fans enjoy paying too much for tickets and everything at the ground, just so they can shout “we won” at the end of the whole sorry spectacle. No dumbass, you didn’t win. It’s a rigged game. You always lose and they always win.

What can we do about it?

With the NFL recording record low ratings, the mass turn off by the American people has begun. But given the level of outrage at the NFL’s special victim status, and the millions upon millions they manage to steal from the American taxpayer, surely a more severe form of punishment is overdue.

In 2014 a motion to remove the NFL’s tax-exempt status was introduced by Republicans in the Senate.

Per Forbes: “Senators Angus King, and Senator Tom Coburn, a Republican are cosponsoring a bill that would strip the National Football League of its tax exempt status.”

Maybe it’s time to introduce this bill after all? These socialist fat cats and the players, their pampered pets, are overdue some justice, American style.