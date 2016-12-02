Nick Cannon: Hillary Clinton Attempted Genocide On African-Americans

Nick Cannon has blasted Hillary Clinton and Planned Parenthood for promoting “modern day eugenics” and trying to stop African-Americans breeding in an attempt at genocide.

When approached by Splash News to comment on his anti-Planned Parenthood remarks from last week, Cannon said the organization is participating in “modern day eugenics” and is planning to “take our community” and commit genocide against African-Americans.

Eugenics is the controlled breeding of a population to increase the occurrence of “desirable characteristics”. Developed largely by Francis Galton as a method of “improving the human race,” it fell into disrepute after being promoted by Hitler’s Nazi Party.

The America’s Got Talent host tore into Planned Parenthood and its stance on abortion in an interview last week with The Breakfast Club. He said Planned Parenthood is inflicting “real genocide” on the African American community.

“Hillary [Clinton] was sneaking and cheating,” Cannon said in the radio interview. “Think about all the stuff they did with Planned Parenthood and all that type of stuff. That type of stuff is to take our community — and forget gentrification, it’s real genocide, and it’s been like that for years.“

Rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube has also accused Hillary Clinton and her supporters of waging a war against black people, saying that her comments in 1996 helped to encourage police brutality against black people which then gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ice Cube said, “To call your own citizens ‘superpredators’ is pretty harsh and a pretty big indictment. It’s really not solving the problem, it’s just making it worse. Now the authorities feel like their justified in how they treat these so-called ‘superpredators.’”

Ice Cube was referring to Hillary Clinton’s 1996 comments where she said America needs to bring “no conscience, no empathy, superpredator gangs of kids to their heels.” Hillary was rallying support for President Bill Clinton’s violent crime legislation, laws that Ice Cube says caused more harm than good.

“The L.A.P.D. did a war on gangs,” Cube said. “But if I’m a black kid that’s not in a gang but I look like a gang member to this white officer, than it’s a war on me.”

“That’s the problem with a term like superpredators,” he said.

“And for some reason, the Democrats feel they’re exempt from these [Black Lives Matter] protests like ‘we’re Democrats, why are you talking to us like this, go talk to the Republicans,’” Ice Cube added. “No, no. Everybody’s a little guilty of turning their back or passing bad legislation and everyone should be called out on it.”