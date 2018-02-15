Nigel Farage: Investigate Soros’ Billions, Not Trump’s Russia Ties

Nigel Farage, the former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader has called on the media to investigate the spending habits of George Soros instead of obsessing over Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

Farage was outraged by the Hungarian-US billionaire’s huge donation to a campaign aimed at overturning Brexit and said the world needed to keep a closer eye on Soros and his Open Society Foundations.

He said:“I’ve been saying since 2011 that we all need to wake up to who George Soros is and how big his organisation is.

Last year Farage, who is currently a Member of European Parliament, told fellow MEPs that Soros has been allowed to illegally funnel $18 billion dollars into the EU in order to dictate European policy.

Press TV reports: Mark Malloch-Brown, chairman of the pro-EU Best for Britain campaign, announced last Wednesday that Soros had given him £400,000 ($555,000) to help avert the outcome of a June 2016 referendum where 52 percent of people voted in favor of leaving the European Union (EU).

This week, Soros pledged £100,000 ($138,000) more to support efforts to fight Brexit, despite facing backlash over his previous donation.

Farage, one of the main Brexit leaders who resigned from UKIP after the referendum, said Sunday night that the world needed to keep a closer look on Soros and his activities through his personal organization Open Society Foundations.

“We all need to wake up to who George Soros is and how big his [Open Society Foundations] organization is,” Farage said of the 87-year-old.

“He doesn’t believe in what he calls ‘nationalism’ [or] what I call ‘nation-state democracy’,” Farage said, adding that Soros was in favor of “mass migration,” which runs against people’s key demand of less immigration.

“In an era when much of the media is obsessing about Russia collusion, [an] investigation is needed into exactly what Open Society has done,” Farage, who is currently a Member of European Parliament (MEP), said of the media frenzy surrounding official investigations by the FBI and US Congress into claims that Trump and his team have had secret ties to Russia.

Soros, an 87-year-old former Hungarian refugee, has been known for providing financial support to opposition movements across the world from the Russian capital Moscow to his own country of origin. He has also been accused of funding anti-Trump protests.

The business magnate became a hate figure in Britain after “breaking the Bank of England” in 1992, when he made a fortune by betting against the sterling on Black Wednesday.

Soros has made no effort to hide his disregard for Brexit, a decision that 52 percent of Britons made during a referendum in 2016 in a bid to create more jobs by breaking free from the bloc’s regulations and stopping immigration into the UK.

Despite the heavy backlash, Soros said Sunday that he was “proud” of the donation and said the campaign had his “wholehearted” support.