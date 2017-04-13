North Korea Mass Evacuation As Kim Jong-un Warns War Is Now Certain

Kim Jong-un has ordered a mass evacuation of North Korea’s capital city, with 25 percent of Pyongyang residents forced to leave the city immediately, after North Korean intelligence sources informed the leader an American strike is imminent.

Pyongyang’s bomb shelters are not able to accommodate the entire population of the North Korean capital. Therefore, 600,000 people – mostly individuals with criminal records – have been forced to leave Pyongyang to let others use bomb shelters.

North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific – a force U.S. President Donald Trump described as an “armada, very powerful“.

Trump, who has urged China to do more to rein in its impoverished ally and neighbor, said in a tweet that North Korea was “looking for trouble” and the United States would “solve the problem” with or without Beijing’s help.

Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

Meanwhile, according to South Korean media, residents of the DPRK are “saying goodbye to each other, to their homes, to their places of work, to forests and fields, to the sky, rivers,” as the nation gears up for the all-out war their society has been preparing for over decades.

Chinese social media said a couple of days ago that auxiliary troops and doctors were heading to the border of North Korea. One of the photos showed a chain of military trains moving around Shenyang – a city about 200 miles from the North Korean border.

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Following the conversation between Trump and the President of China, about 150,000 Chinese soldiers were mobilised in an anticipation of North Korean refugees who may flee the country in the event of an American air strike.

Lieutenant-General H. R. McMaster, in turn, said that his commander-in-chief ordered him to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group of the United States Navy in the region. McMaster believes that the decision to deploy US Navy ships in the Sea of Japan was “reasonable,” taking into consideration the North Korean “model of provocative behaviour.”