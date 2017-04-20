North Korea Prepare For Huge Preemptive Strike Against United States

Kim Jong-un has warned Americans that North Korea intend to launch a ‘super-mighty preemptive strike’ on the U.S. mainland in the coming weeks.

After repeated threats by the White House to use military force against North Korea, Pyongyang has hit back, warning the Trump administration via a TV broadcast that America shouldn’t mess with them.

Unilad.co.uk reports:

President Donald Trump has taken the dictator’s nuclear threats seriously and insists that the patience with the reclusive nation has worn thin.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said:

We’re reviewing all the status of North Korea, both in terms of state sponsorship of terrorism as well as the other ways in which we can bring pressure on the regime in Pyongyang to re-engage with us, but re-engage with us on a different footing than past talks have been held.

Whilst on a tour of Asian allies, US Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly made the point that the ‘era of strategic patience’ with North Korea is over.

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said:

Allowing this dictator to have that kind of power is not something that civilised nations can allow to happen.

In recent months North Korea has refused to buckle to international pressure and continued to develop both its nuclear and test missiles.

So where can North Korea currently hit with their missiles?

Well according to the George C Marshall Institute here’s the maximum hypothetical range of the four intercontinental missiles used by the North.

Trump sent an ‘armada’ to northern Australia to position themselves strongly against North Korea and act as a warning.

Hopefully Kim’s threats continue to be empty. Experts believe that North Korea is some time away from mastering the technology for such an attack, including miniaturising a nuclear warhead.