Russia: North Korea About To Test Missile Capable Of Hitting America

Russia have warned that North Korea are about to test a long-range missile which is capable of reaching the west coast of the United States.

According to Anton Morozov, a member of the Russian Duma’s international affairs committee, Pyongyang are preparing to strike America in the very near future.

Perthnow.com.au reports: Mr Morozov said: “They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. “They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States.

“As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future.

And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

Fears are growing North Korea could test a nuke or launch a ballistic missile next Tuesday to mark the founding of its governing communist party.

North Korea often tests nukes or rockets on key state anniversaries. This includes the birthdays of those in the ruling Kim dynasty.

The Party Foundation Anniversary, in which North Koreans celebrate the founding of their ruling communist party, is due to take place on Tuesday next week.

Mr Morozov’s claims came after US president Donald Trump made a cryptic remark on Thursday about the present time possibly representing the “calm before the storm,” but declined to specify what specific crisis — if any — he was referring to.

Mr Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.

“You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Mr Trump said, according to CNN. Mr Trump was asked what he meant. He said: “You’ll find out.”

North Korea’s most recent nuclear detonation last month triggered an artificial earthquake six times larger than in any previous test.

Leading the international condemnation, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis vowed to meet any threat to America with “a massive military response”.

North Korea claimed it has developed a sophisticated 120 kiloton hydrogen bomb small enough to be carried on an intercontinental missile.

A new report says Kim Jong-un’s deadly nuke arsenal has the ability to wreak apocalyptic havoc on neighbours South Korea and Japan as well as the United States.

Four million people could die within minutes of launching a nuclear strike, shock research has found.