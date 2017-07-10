North Korea Warns Trump: We’re Gonna Nuke America

North Korea has warned President Trump that it intends to launch a nuclear strike on America due to the US bombing drill conducted on the Korean peninsula.

An editorial published by state newspaper Rodong Sinmun Sunday accused the US of provoking Kim Jong-un’s regime into using nukes against US citizens.

“The Korean peninsula is the largest gunpowder area in the world with the highest risk of nuclear war, and is the largest hot spot in the world where there is always a risk of nuclear war. [The US] is surely spreading into a new world war,” the newspaper said.

The U.S. Air Force demonstrated America's ironclad commitment to the defense of our allies with B-1 #bomber flights https://t.co/0Xok1EEcTn pic.twitter.com/n5vcwNr7Ay — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) July 8, 2017

Rt.com reports: The article also accuses the Trump administration of using the Korean peninsula to distract from the US president’s “serious crisis of power” at home.

The US Air Force sent two B-18 strategic bombers to carry out live-fire tests on a training range in South Korea Friday. Fighter jets from South Korea and Japan also joined in the drill.

The US military said the drill “demonstrated America’s ironclad commitment to the defense of our allies”.

The exercise, which targets mock enemy missile launch sites, came three days after North Korea pointedly tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4, Independence Day in the US.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the situation, and Trump denounced the missile test on Twitter.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017