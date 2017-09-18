Norway Police: “Radical Islam Has Taken Over Oslo”

Police in Norway say that they have completely lost control over the city of Oslo due to the fact that radical Islamists have taken over the area.

According to police, Grønland, a district in the city of Oslo, is experiencing “apocalyptic levels of violence and lawlessness.”

Occupydeplorables.com reports: The Grønland district of Oslo looks like Karachi, Basra, and Mogadishu all rolled into one. People sell drugs openly next to the Grønland subway station, violence is epidemic, and the police have largely given up. It’s not Norway or Europe anymore, except when there is welfare money to be collected.

The police are powerless. Five years ago, Aftenposten, a pro-Islamic leaning publication that is the largest newspaper in the Oslo, stated that there are sharia patrols in this area, and gay couples are assaulted and chased away. “Immigrant Fatima Tetouani says that ‘Grønland is more Muslim than Morocco.’”

The women are being raped at night in Oslo, and the men are robbed more than ever.

Sturla Nøstvik (36) did not suspect any danger when the barrel of a pistol was smashed into his forehead. That was the beginning of fifty minutes of hell as a hostage of the robbers.

In just the past ten years more than 4,000 people have been robbed in the town center and the area of the Grønland police station [an immigrant ghetto]. Most of them are young men. Sturla Nøstvik was robbery-victim 351 from Grønland just from this year, the same period in which around fifty assault-rapes have been reported in Oslo. The robbers play on fear and violence.



A Female Olso Police Officer Takes A Walk Through A Rape Scene And Explains The Immigrant Horrors That Have Been Festering For A Decade.

We are on a street in eastern Oslo. One of the top leaders of the police district tells about what happened here New Year’s Eve 2006, ten years ago, when a woman was subjected to aggravated sexual assault. The police officer Explains:

What we know is that a young woman aged 20 walked from there to here, well dressed, getting captured on CCTV. She is going to the direction Bopell. It’s about 4:00 am. There comes a man we can see on CCTV.

The man catches her running and tries to make contact with her. She refuses. The man throws the woman over here and begins to strangle her saying that she has to have sex with him or else she will die.

The police of Oslo have gone through all reported rapes where the victim did not know the rapist. It has given a clear perception about who is behind these kind of rapes.

The rapists are young men from other countries, often asylum seekers. They come often from traumatized countries or countries with a different view on women than here in Norway.

It’s both traumatized men and culture related incidents.

It’s like that.

What do you mean with ‘that?’

We see their view on women is that they may control other people, especially women.

Has it sometimes happened that our ethnic Norwegians have committed such rapes?

No, there has not been any such cases at the violence and sex department of Oslo.

She went on to say:

Use of aggravate violence was typical for the rapes.

We have example of violence that is so grave that when the victim describes it later, says that there and then, she was just fearing for her life.’

Can you describe the violence?

It can be anything from threats and knives to strangling and hitting with different objects.”

