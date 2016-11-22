Latest

Norwegian City Approves Boycott Of Israeli Settlement Goods

Posted on November 22, 2016 by Carol Adl

The third largest city in Norway has voted to boycott all goods and services produced in illegal Israeli settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution stated that Israel continues to aggressively pursue its policy of occupation.

Middle East Monitor reports:

Trondheim City Council approved the motion yesterday, in a resolution that states how “illegal settlements are expanding, the construction of the wall continues, Palestinians are subjected to daily harassment and face major obstacles in their daily lives.”

The resolution added: “This is a policy that Trondheim Municipality cannot support. The municipality will therefore refrain from purchasing goods and services produced in the occupied territories.”

According to reports: “The city council is also asking residents of Norway’s third largest city to personally boycott settlement goods and services.”

The boycott resolution was supported by the Labour, Socialist Left, Green and the Red party, it was opposed by the Conservatives, Christian Democratic, Progress, Centre Party and the Pensioner’s Party.

Carol Adl
