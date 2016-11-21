Latest

Norwegian Police Arrest 20 Men In Pedo Ring

Posted on November 21, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // 0 Comments

Norwegian police arrest 20 people connected to a pedophile ring

Police in Norway have arrested 20 people they say belong to a huge pedophile ring involving an estimated 51 people. 

Norwegian police are investigating the pedo ring that they say involves infants and one suspect who abused his own children.

Nytimes.com reports:

Deputy Police Chief Gunnar Floystad says that in Norway’s largest abuse case to date they have arrested 20 men so far, with three convictions, in western Norway.

The 31 other suspects are from other regions in Norway.

Floystad told reporters Sunday that many of the suspects are highly educated, and include lawyers and politicians.

He said he could not reveal more details pending the conclusion of the investigation, known as “Dark Room,” which began in 2015.

Prosecutors said the perpetrators met in the dark web, using encryption and anonymity to hide their tracks.

