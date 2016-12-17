Nostradamus’ Chilling 2017 Predictions Are Already Coming True

Fresh from a successful 2016, with multiple major predictions coming true, legendary French prophet Nostradamus looks set to continue his 500-year hot streak in 2017 as three disturbing prophecies and two encouraging predictions for the coming year have already begun falling into place.

Nostradamus made a name for himself over the centuries after a significant number of his predictions came true, including the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler, the 9/11 attacks, and most recently the election of Donald Trump.

So what is in store for us in 2017, according to the prophet who predicted most of the world’s era-defining events in the last few hundred years? Nostradamus suggests 2017 will be a year of massive change and turmoil – and from what can be determined so far, the ingredients for some of his prophecies are already bubbling in the pot and looking like coming true.

Here is a look at three disturbing prophecies, as well as two encouraging predictions, that the French philosopher, writing almost 500 years ago, declared for 2017.

According to Inquisitr,

The United States Will Begin To Fall

Looking at Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions, the philosopher appeared to have seen visions that pertained to a massive change in the world’s balance of power. Among these changes is the fall of a superpower, which many of the prophet’s followers believe is the United States of America. According to Nostradamus’ prophecies, the U.S.A. would start being increasingly ungovernable and incompetent, ultimately proving itself as a disappointment to the world, according to the Express. This would continue until such time when America would not be able to fulfill its role as a world leader effectively.

Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions point to political corruption, civil unrest, and inequality, the rise of the corporate and financial elites, and the failure of the social system as causes for the United States’ downfall. Overall, many of these are already happening, with President-elect Donald Trump, who has no political experience, set to take the reins of the country. Civil unrest has also become prevalent, as old problems such as racial discrimination have begun emerging once more.

China Will Rise

According to the French philosopher’s predictions, the coming year would also see the emergence of China as a world power, making bold moves in order to address the economic imbalances in the world. Considering that China has been significantly growing its power over the last few decades, this particular prophecy might very well come true. After all, with superpowers such as the United States seemingly set for a further decline, China has every opportunity it needs to make sure its rise to power is undisturbed.

This should not really come as a surprise, however, as the Asian superpower has been building itself as a formidable global force for decades. Since 1978, China has managed to transform itself from being a small player in the global area to an economic behemoth that attracts trillions of dollars in foreign investments. If Nostradamus’ predictions about the United States do come true, there is a good yet disturbing chance that China might definitively replace America as the world’s biggest superpower next year.

“Global Warming” Used As Trigger For War

Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions also suggested that the following year would see a massive, worldwide conflict over a very prominent topic — global warming. As the Earth’s resources get used up and as opposition to environment-friendly initiatives rises, tensions among nations might reach a boiling point, ultimately causing a war, or a “Hot War,” as the philosopher’s predictions state. According to Nostradamus, what is particularly terrifying about the upcoming conflict is the fact that biological warfare and terrorism might finally be utilized by some forces.

Just like the previous two prophecies, the ingredients for this disturbing prophecy seem to be falling into place. The stance of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on climate change alone is enough to get numerous followers of the French philosopher apprehensive, considering that the business mogul-turned president does not believe that climate change is real. This, of course, might not sit very well with other countries that are fully invested in the fight against global warming. In the worst case scenario, the United States’ stance on climate change might become one of the catalysts for conflict in the year to come.

While the above prophecies are undoubtedly disturbing, not all of Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions are negative. In fact, the French philosopher has also prophesied that the coming year would see humanity take significant steps forward. Here are a couple of Nostradamus’ 2017 prophecies that are quite encouraging.

Solar Power Will Be King

Nostradamus has predicted that the following year would see more and more nations across the world embrace clean energy, with solar power becoming the power source of choice for numerous countries. Nostradamus further stated that over the next year, solar power would be widespread enough that some countries would be able to run most of its operations exclusively on clean energy.

This, of course, has already begun, as nations all over the world continue to contribute in the battle against climate change. Solar power has consistently gotten more advanced over the years, with massive facilities being built all over the world. While America might be turning its back on clean energy for the next few years, the rest of the world would most likely continue in the worldwide shift to clean energy.

Commercial Space Flights Will Begin

On a lighter note, Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions also stated that the following year would most likely see the debut of commercial space travel. While the costs of commercial space flights would most likely be out of reach for the common man, the fact that space would be open to civilians is already a massive step forward on its own.

Numerous firms, such as Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, have already invested greatly in the development of commercial space flights. A handful of civilians has already made it to space in the past, though most of them had to pay millions of dollars for the experience. Within the next year, the doors to space tourism might finally open for more individuals.

A Final Note

While Nostradamus’ predictions have always been uncannily accurate, it is important to note that the French philosopher’s words must be taken with a grain of salt. After all, there is really no scientific way to fully predict the future, and there are just far too many variables to consider when prophecies are being considered. Despite this, it is very difficult to ignore the fact that Nostradamus’ 2017 predictions are quite eerie, especially since the events that seem to be leading up to some of them are already happening right now. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that whatever happens next year would really be up to the human race to decide.