Nostradamus Predicted Isis, Zika Virus And President Bernie Sanders

Posted on July 5, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in Conspiracies // 30 Comments

A new wave of Nostradamus researchers are claiming the 16th century French prophet predicted the rise of ISIS, the Zika virus, and a Bernie Sanders presidency.

Nostradamus is famous for predicting major world events centuries before they took place, with scholars claiming he predicted Napoleon, Hilter, the JFK assassination and the 9/11 attacks among his prophecies – but did he also predict ISIS, the Zika virus, and a Bernie Sanders presidency?

A newspaper cutting featuring a Nostradamus prediction foreseeing a “Muslim army” marching through Europe went viral in the wake of the Paris atrocities.

It reports on how the French seer predicts the “army” takes power in London after leaving a trail of murder, rape and pillage.

PROPHET: Nostradamus is believed to have predicted a Bernie Sanders presidency.

It was first featured in the New Prophecies of Nostradamus 1995-2025.

Website Nostradamus 2242 claims World War III will begin this year as the struggle with ISIS escalates and would end in 2242 – 26 years from now.

It says Nostradamus had been translated as saying: “He will enter wicked, unpleasant, infamous, tyrannizing over Mesopotamia.

All friends made by the adulterous lady, land dreadful and black of aspect.”

DOOM AND GLOOM: Nostradamus predicted ISIS and the 9/11 attacks.

The website says: “An amazing quatrain about Iraq’s ordeal and tyranny in the ongoing sectarian violence, particularly on the aftermath of the 2003 US invasion, the surging of Al-qaeda leading to the organisation of ISIS.

“ISIS’ target is Mesopotamia, present day Iraq. ISIS is also the most wealthy terrorist organization in the world, thanks to its numerous contributors.”

ISIS flag and uniform, black! their combat method infamous and Islamic Sharia law – tyrannical.”

A new wave of Nostradamus researchers are claiming the 16th century French prophet also predicted the Zika virus, with previously puzzling quatrains about ‘flying insects‘ and ‘tiny infant heads‘ now being understood to refer to the virus causing havoc in parts of South America.

PROPHECY: President Bernie Sanders

However it’s not all doom and gloom, with some scholars claiming Nostradamus also predicted a Bernie Sanders presidency.

They say Nostradamus has been translated as saying: “The free land of Liberty made corrupt, ‘twixt criminal and despot he emerged, the progressive King made to them not so arrogant, from loss will have late victory.

Researchers claim the ‘criminal‘ may refer to Hillary Clinton and the ‘despot’ to Donald Trump – meaning the ‘progressive King‘ may refer to a future President Sanders.

The good news for Americans is that Nostradamus predicts that the land’s “renown, praise, reign, and power will grow” under President Sanders.

  • Brendan Mcallister

    twixt criminal and despot refers to hillary progressive king refers to trump.

    • Dustin McFadden

      Lol, Trump is a regressive king at best.

    • http://www.kerribarber.com/ Kerri Barber

      Someone in tripple digit lawsuits for fraud isn’t progressive. Someone pandering to racists isn’t progressive. A misogynist isnt progressive. He’s been a Democrat for 20 years and a snake oil salesman longer. You are being played.

    • Jeffrey Woodward

      Twixt means between.
      So you think “emerging from between a criminal and a despot” is somehow just one person?

      What about emerging from an earlier loss? What was Trump’s earlier loss?

      Not that I’m claiming belief in the prophecy, but if I did I’d say it was talking about Bernie losing the democratic nom and continuing with a third party run.

      • Brendan Mcallister

        he is talking about her internal conflict,her internal criminal who is logical and her despotic side who gains pleasure from dominating and torturing people.

        • Brendan Mcallister

          the early loss is the outright global attack on him since he announced he was running.

  • dejah thoris

    Sanders has over 600 pages of FEC violations and funneled senatorial campaign funds to his friends and family, refuses to release his taxes, and blames his wife who bankrupted Burlington college. He’s not honest, even though his cult worshippers think so.

    • Steve

      Man, if anybody deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s Bernie. You’re talking about a guy who’s been in the senate for over 30 years and had every chance to sell out and rake in millions as a lobbiest like the rest and didn’t. You’re talking about a guy who has 60k in credit card debt and doesn’t even own a friggin tuxedo… A man that donates any speaking fees he gets from making speeches to charity… I will not by any means deny something that is blatantly obvious, but given his history, shouldn’t he get the benefit of the doubt before we jump to conclusions. This isn’t Hillary we’re talking about. Yhese are not donations he went around to corporations and begged for. People voulantarily made these contributions… The man has gotten over 7 million individual contributions. That’s a hell of an audit… Should he not do the right thing, I will not obstain from criticizing him but I think he deserves some time to audit and return those donations before we make any accusations here. He has returned plenty of other illegal donations or just donations from people who’s views he did not agree with… If he was to pocket that money, it would be be hugely out of character for him….

    • Dustin McFadden

      I’ve seen no proof of these FEC violations and paying family members for working with you on a campaign isn’t funneling money, it’s paying them for their work. The closest thing I can see about any violations is when some people donated too much to his campaign in which he paid back. The max any one person is allowed to donate is $2,500. Chump change to the infinite amount of money Hillary gets given to her by the rich elite, the DNC and the establishment.

    • http://www.kerribarber.com/ Kerri Barber

      None of what you wrote is true. Slander, false witness, outright lies. Let me guess, Hillary or Trump?

    • Lyn Valentino-Perigueux

      You’re a paid lying cunt shill.

  • LibertyOrDeath1775

    ummm..2242 is not 26 years from now..

    • Paul

      No

    • joe cooke

      Really?

  • The Magic Christian

    Are you fucking kidding me.

