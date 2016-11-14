Nostradamus Predicted Trump Presidency, Warned WWIII Would Follow

Nostradamus predicted the inauguration of Donald Trump which would then be followed by World War 3, according to a rediscovered Quatrain.

According to the 16th century French seer, Trump’s win over Clinton was predicted in Century III, Quatrain 81:

“The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

According to experts, the reference to “shameless, audacious bawler” is Donald Trump’s bold style of campaigning.

Also, “governor of the army” refers to Trump’s role as commander-in-chief of the U.S. military.

Inquisitr.com reports:

Nostradamus pronounces dire warnings of economic collapse in Century 1, 40, according to his followers.

“The false trumpet concealing madness will cause Byzantium to change its laws,” according to Nostradamus. “From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants the edict withdrawn, changing money and standards.”

The word “trumpet” is a reference to Trump, according to the prophet’s followers. And although Byzantium was an ancient Greek state, Nostradamus uses it as a coded reference to the U.S. because Byzantium was also a major attraction for immigrants from around the world, like the U.S. in modern times.

Proof that “Byzantium” is a reference to the U.S. under Trump is indicated by the fact that the problem of illegal immigration has been the major focus of Trump’s campaign platform, Nostradamus’ followers argue.

According to Nostradamus’ fans, the prophetic statement in Century 1, 40 that Trump would “go forth [as] a man who wants the edict withdrawn, changing money and standards,” means that Trump’s economic policies would plunge the U.S. and the world into economic recession, as several economists have predicted.

Further evidence that “Byzantium” refers to the U.S. comes from Quatrain 50, where, according to his fans, he describes “Byzantium” as the “Republic of the big city” that will enter into foreign military operations on the order of the “trumpet.”

The “trumpet,” once again, is a reference to Trump. The ordering of a military operation refers to President Donald Trump giving orders in his position as commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nostradamus’ fans then go on to claim the seer predicted Trump would lead the U.S. and the world into nuclear war after his election, possibly by mishandling the nuclear codes.

“I am pretty sure this is the start to Nostradamus’ prediction of the Apocalypse,” a worried Facebook commented, according to Express.

“Nostradamus predicted this outcome,” another said. “Nostradamus predicted after the trumpet wins, there will be a Great War! He predicted this 400 yrs ago!”

“[Nostradamus’] predictions have all come true! I’m afraid America is going fall,” a third, alarmed social media user stated.

Nostradamus’ followers are unanimous that the seer’s prophecies assure that Trump’s presidency will end in failure.

“Overburdened he will not pass the gate; he will speak with such great fury and rage; to fire and blood he will consign the entire sex,” Century V, Quatrain 60 allegedly foresees Trump’s failure.

Fears that Trump could trigger a catastrophic nuclear war come after he defeated Clinton in the 2016 general election on November 8.

But skeptics have dismissed the claims that Nostradamus, who lived in the 16th century, more than 400 years ago, predicted major political events in the 21st century.

“Load of tosh, you can read anything into Nostradamus’ predictions,” one skeptic said.

“Nuclear war was not in Nostradamus vocabulary back then…,” another skeptic protested.

“Nostradamus predicted everything and nothing. You can twist his words to mean anything from the end of the world to your Uncle Fred’s bunion operation,” a third skeptic said.

But before Trump’s general election victory on November 8, other followers of Nostradamus had argued that the reference to a “masculine woman” who “will exert herself to the north” in Century VIII, Quatrain 15 appeared to predict that Hillary Clinton would win.

According to some followers of the medieval seer, the phrase “masculine woman” refers to Clinton’s reputation as a foreign policy hawk. Others suggested that Clinton’s pantsuits make her a “masculine woman.”

Century II, Quatrain 67 also proves that Clinton, referred to as “the Blonde,” would defeat Trump, described as the “Fork-nosed One,” a few fans argued.

“The blonde one will come to compromise the fork-nosed one. Through the duel and will chase him out,” Century II, Quatrain 67 declares.