Now Donald Trump Wants To Ban The Internet

Not content with ‘banning Muslims’, Donald Trump wants to ban the internet too.

As he called for a ‘complete shutdown’ on Muslims entering the US, Trump dismissed claims that ‘closing up the internet’ would be a freedom of speech issue. He said that he would “see Bill Gates” so that he could look into “closing it up”.

The presidential wannabe said “We’ve got to maybe do something with the internet,” because it was being used to radicalise people.

The Independent reports:

Children in America are “watching the internet and they want to be masterminds”, Trump said in a speech.

“We’re losing a lot of people because of the internet,” Trump said. “We have to see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what’s happening.

“We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that internet up in some ways. Somebody will say, ‘Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.’ These are foolish people.”

The rest of Mr Trump’s speech went on to criticise the “incompetence” of the “stupid people” that are currently in power in the US.

“We used to call it the quiet majority,” he said of his own supporters. “But people are fed up – they are fed up with incompetence, they are fed up with stupid leaders, they are fed up with stupid people.”