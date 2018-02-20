NSPCC: UK Child Sex Crimes At ‘Record High’

Nearly 200 child rape allegations are reported to the police every single day in the UK, the NSPCC has warned.

Figures obtained from Freedom of Information requests submitted to police forces across the UK found there were a staggering 64,667 child rapes reported in 2016/17 – a rise of 15 per cent from the previous year.

Breitbart.com reports: Almost 14,000 of the cases involved alleged offences against children aged 10 or under, while 2,788 were allegedly carried out against children aged four or under.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “This dramatic rise is extremely concerning and shows just how extensive child sexual abuse is.

“These abhorrent crimes can shatter a child’s life, leaving them to feel humiliated, depressed or even suicidal.

“That is why it is crucial every single child who has endured abuse and needs support must get timely, thorough help so they can learn to rebuild their lives.”

Reporting the finding that an online element was present in around 10 per cent of cases, the NSPCC said that the emergence of online groomers appears to be one “significant problem” that has contributed to the increase in sexual offences reported against children.

Mr. Wanless added: “These new figures suggest the police are making real progress in how they investigate sex offences against children.

“To help them tackle the issue going forward, we must ensure the police are equipped to work with other agencies and provide ongoing support and training to officers on the front line.”

Breitbart London previously reported how an examination of previous alleged child sex offence records published by the NSPCC found that the majority of child sexual abuse cases were taking place in areas with significant ‘Asian’ populations.

The worrying statistics have emerged against the backdrop of data showing the rate of serious crime to have surged across Britain, and especially England, in recent years.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released in October revealed there to have been 19 per cent rises from the previous year in sexual offences and violence against the person, and a 22 per cent increase in rapes.