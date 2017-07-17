More than 22,000 nurses in the United States are risking their jobs by taking a stand against Big Pharma and refusing to submit to the flu shot – a vaccine that the CDC admitted is ineffective.

Nurses who refuse to be inoculated with the seasonal flu vaccine have ben forced to wear face masks when working on the wards, and now face being fired if they do not submit to Big Pharma and receive the flu shot.

The nurses, who have mobilized to form Nurses Against Mandatory Vaccinations to fight the corporate powers that rule their industry, claim the face masks are demeaning and ineffective, as well as an infringement of their constitutional rights.

Not only is this a human rights violation, it is also an EEOC violation.

Pointing out that the flu vaccine’s effectiveness has been called into question many times, the nurses are willing to lose their jobs rather than submit to Big Pharma and the government’s increasingly authoritarian stance on mandatory vaccinations.

“We believe that we have a moral duty to protest against mandatory vaccinations and stop the normalization of the idea in society. It is an infringement of our constitutional rights and has not even been proven effective,” a spokesperson said.

Claiming that they are being punished for daring to stand up to Big Pharma, the nurses point out that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has even admitted that this season’s flu vaccine will not work in preventing the flu for more than 50% of people who receive the vaccination.

Dr. Karen Sullivan Sibert, a pro-vaccine doctor, has even sided with the Nurses Against Mandatory Vaccinations. She agrees that the rule violates HIPAA law, and that pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and the government have conspired to take away the nurses’ constitutional rights.

And these rights are being eroded because of money. Hospitals run the real risk of being de-funded if they do not force their staff to be vaccinated.

Considering how closely Big Pharma and government are linked, it should come as no surprise to know that hospitals are required to have a 90% flu vaccination rate among their staff or they will be punished by losing 2% of their funding.

The corrupt, predatory and deceitful practises that are systemic in the medical, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries don’t stop there. The same money-driven motivation applies to doctors who are paid by pharmaceutical companies to reach quotas of vaccinated children.

For instance, Blue Cross pays Michigan doctors a $400 bonus for every child they inoculate with the 24 “recommended” vaccinations by the age of 2 years – including two flu shots.

A doctor must have more than 63% of the patients in their practice with all 24 vaccinations. If they don’t hit their 63% target they get no money at all – zero. Now you know why paediatricians are so quick to blast parents that refuse to comply with doctors orders – your love, concern and care for your child’s well-being is costing them money.

Just as the nurses who are refusing to receive the flu shot are running the risk of the hospitals they work in being de-funded, your child is little more than a numerator hit and income center for doctors and Big Pharma.

