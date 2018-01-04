Fire Dept: Room Full Of Servers, Hard Drives Destroyed In Clinton House Fire

A room full of servers and hard drives was destroyed in the Clinton house fire in Chappaqua, New York, on Wednesday, according to a Chappaqua Fire Department source, raising fears that incriminating evidence against the Clintons has been destroyed just days after a White House insider warned that Trump was preparing to prosecute their crimes.

“I saw smashed up hard drives, melted memory cards and the charred remains of paper scattered all over the room and immediately knew the fire must have started there,” a Chappaqua Fire Department source told local news reporters, explaining that the house fire was “put out by Secret Service agents” before the Fire Department arrived.

“I immediately called it a code 10-41 and requested a Fire Marshall.”

Code 10-41 is firefighters’ code for a suspicious fire.

According to QAnon, the infamous White House insider, President Trump’s recent announcement that he is going after high profile child traffickers is directly linked to the Clinton house fire.

Hillary Clinton, the presidential candidate whose notorious “home-brew” server sparked multiple FBI investigations and eventually one very controversial exoneration by former Director James Comey, has long been known to keep classified and illegal information in the less-than-secure domain of her New York household.

The Clinton house fire represents another astonishing prediction come true for QAnon, the White House leaker.

According to QAnon, who has predicted the future with remarkable accuracy in the last month, the Clintons are running scared and attempting to cover their tracks. The calm before the storm has ended. Trump has hit his stride in 2018 and the Clintons not fear him. They are also fearing for their freedom.

Time is running out for the Clintons

Earlier this week, after Trump warned “high-profile child traffickers” that he was coming for them, QAnon, posting from the White House, pointed followers to to an elite pedophile ring investigation at the State Department in 2013 that was shut down and covered up by Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Posting from Q’s official Twitter account, @kill_rogue, the anonymous insider posted a video of an NBC news report which contained explosive revelations about an investigation into a child abuse and human trafficking network that was operating in Clinton’s State Department.

The NBC investigation was broadcast at a time when they were a real news organization rather than a branch of the Democratic Party’s PR department, and provided leaked internal State Department memos to back up claims of a massive Hillary Clinton elite pedophile ring cover-up.

However, according to NBC, the investigation into the elite pedophile ring was whitewashed by Hillary Clinton in order to protect high-ranking officials, including an ambassador.

“Serious allegations concerning the State Department,” the NBC anchor announced, before launching into the disturbing details that mainstream media would be unable to report on in 2017.

“According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behavior within it’s ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals.