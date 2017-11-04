NYPD Issue Arrest Warrant For ‘Prolific Rapist’ Harvey Weinstein

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed that an arrest warrant for ‘prolific rapist’ Harvey Weinstein has been issued.

As the Hollywood mogul enjoys time away in rehab in Arizona, NYPD officials have been diligently gathering evidence to arrest Weinstein. At the same time, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has assigned a senior sex crimes prosecutor to work on the imminent criminal court case.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: These sudden developments within the NYPD and district attorney’s office come after actress Paz de la Huerta filed a police report alleging that she was raped by Weinstein in 2010 on two occasions.

‘I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest,’ Detective Nicholas DiGaudio told Vanity Fair.

Detective DiGaudio is leading the investigation for the department, and has received reports from at least three women claiming they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

There has been no statute of limitations on rape, criminal sexual act or aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree in the state of New York since 2006, which means that de la Huerta has the strongest claim against Weinstein.

The assaults alleged by the other two women took place before that law was changed, which means that even if the district attorney’s office files charges against Weinstein in those cases they could be tossed out of court by a judge.

New York County District Attorney Maxine B. Rosenthal has also been looking into de la Huerta’s claims, with her her lawyer confirming he turned over information and files to her office earlier this week.

On Friday, de la Huerta’s lawyer Aaron Filler detailed her experience with Weinstein on ‘Megyn Kelly Today.’

‘She had known him for years because she met him when she was 14 years old when she did Cider House Rules, and she had seen him,’ said Filler.

‘She lived in the neighborhood in Tribecca, where he lives and right up the street from the Weinstein Company.’

Then, a decade after they met, the two ran into one another at a nightclub in the city, with Weinstein offering the actress a ride home.

De la Huerta was 25 at the time and Weinstein was 58.

When they got to the actress’ building, Weinstein tried to make his way into her apartment, despite her pleas that he leave for the night said her lawyer.

‘And they argued in front of the doorman. And as we’ve heard in the tape from the wire and from 2015 in New York [with Ambra Battilana], convinced her to let him in. And then, rape ensued.’

That was just the beginning though according to Filler.

‘And following that, he began to call her, repeatedly and saying, “I’m waiting at your home. I’m in your lobby. I’m parked out front. When are you coming home?” And the doorman would warn her. She would stay away,’ said Filler.

‘She was afraid to come home.’

Another incident followed a short time later in Los Angeles said Filler, who seemed to struggle with his appearance on ‘Today.’

‘She decided to confront him and tell him you’re a stalker. You raped me. You’ve got to stop. She confronted him in the hotel. She had come to meet him with some other people,’ said Filler.

‘And when she gave him the message. He exposed himself. And she left.’

‘This has been going on for two months. And she decided she was going to confront him. She was very upset. The whole period of stalking and not being able to come home, day after day, really had tremendous impact on her.’

De la Huerta said on Thursday that Weinstein first raped her in October 2010, claiming that he joined her for a drink at her apartment after the two ran into one another at the Standard Hotel and then forced himself on her despite her protests.

‘He stuck himself inside me,’ said de la Huerta, noting that she was ‘afraid and ‘it all happened very quickly.’

She also stressed that it was non consensual.

‘When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock said the actress.

The second incident happened two months later when Weinstein came to her apartment after she had been drinking claims de la Huerta, who said she was therefore unable to give consent.