NYPD: Hillary Clinton ‘Pedophile Sex Tape’ About To Be Released

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed that a “sickening” pedophile sex tape featuring Hillary Clinton is about to be released to the public.

According to investigative journalist Liz Crokin, sources within NYPD claim the video is the “Rosetta Stone” of information connecting senior politicians, such as Clinton, to an elite pedophile ring.

According to Crokin, there is a video of Clinton engaging in a sexual act with her aide Huma Abedin and an underage girl.

Rightwingwatch.org reports: Liz Crokin, a right-wing “journalist” who has dedicated her career to exposing the supposed fact that leading government, entertainment and business leaders are involved in a massive satanic pedophile cult, posted a video on the Liberty One TV network earlier this week in which she asserted that a sex tape featuring Hillary Clinton will soon be released and will prove once and for all that the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory is true.

Citing an article from Newsweek about a Russian internet troll who claimed to have worked for a propaganda agency that produced a fake Clinton sex tape that was designed to be released during the 2016 election in order to help Donald Trump, Crokin insisted that a real Clinton sex tape doesexist and that the Newsweek article was just an effort to condition people to dismiss it as fake once it is released.

Asserting that it was no coincidence that Newsweek posted this article since the magazine is an arm of the “deep state” and employs known pedophiles, Crokin said that a genuine sex tape featuring Clinton, her top aide Huma Abedin and an underage girl was discovered by authorities when they seized the laptop owned by Abedin’s husband, Anthony Weiner.

Crokin claimed that there were so many videos featuring high-level political figures doing horrible things to children found on Weiner’s laptop that when NYPD officers watched them, “it made grown men cry.”

It is only a matter of time before all of these files are released, Crokin said, “and if and when this happen, let me tell you, no one will be able to deny that Pizzagate isn’t real. Nobody will be able to deny that the likes of the Clintons and John Podesta and many, many politicians and many members of Congress are involved in the satanic rape and torture of kids.”