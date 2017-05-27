NYPD Arrest Young Democrat President On Pedophile Charges

Jacob Schwartz's father, a senior Democrat Party insider, suggested 'therapy' might be satisfactory punishment for his son

May 27, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, US 7

The New York Police Department have arrested the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats on felony charges of child pornography.

The President of the Manhattan Young Democrats and employee of New York City’s Democrat mayor Bill de Blasio has a secret taste for sickening pedophile and child porn that involves baby girls as young as 6 months, court documents revealed Friday.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, is the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats, though both websites have now removed the disgraced Democrat’s photo.

New York Police Department investigators arrested him for downloading 3,000 images and 89 videos of child pornography, including female babies as young as 6 months old, the New York Post reported.

Schwartz was charged with two felonies, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16.

Court papers said Schwartz’s laptop revealedyoung nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct … on an adult male.”

The illegal smut shows “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct… on an adult male,” court papers say.

Schwartz’s father — Democratic insider Arthur Schwartz, who served as the New York counsel to Bernie Sanders presidential bid in 2016 — called his son’s case “a personal tragedy.

I understand these are serious charges,” said the elder Schwartz, who watched his son get arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday night, before following up with the kind of excruciatingly inappropriate remark that only a liberal parent could make.

He’s already in therapy for this,” said Mr. Schwartz.

Therapy, Mr. Schwartz? As long as that therapy is taking place behind bars. There is only one place for your son, and that is jail.

Jacob Schwartz surrendered to the NYPD in Manhattan on Thursday morning and was released on $7,500 bail.

Schwartz has been involved in politics from a young age, and helped his father campaign for Democratic district leader in Greenwich Village, according to his online biography.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • Grover Watrous

    Night Falls On Manhattan

  • https://gab.ai/HWR HWR

    Talmud Pedophilia: The Jewish Religion Allows Sex with 3-Year-Old Baby Girls and Little Boys Under Nine
    https://www.dailystormer.com/talmud-pedophilia-the-jewish-religion-allows-sex-with-3-year-old-baby-girls-and-little-boys-under-nine/

  • monica

    castration is a nice reward for this pedophile

  • Diane

    It never ceases to amaze me how there are two sets of law in this country! A poor boy would be locked up and the key would be thrown away! But, little junior needs counseling! Disgusting!!!

  • Denverwinter

    Problem is courts/legal profession is littered with pedophiles, so no serious consequences for other pedophiles.

  • Beef McWin

    bet a nickel daddy Schwartz is worse than son Schwartz

  • http://youtube.com/5iF3R Dannyboy

    Surgical removal of sexorgans is fitting treatment for pedophiles. Viola! Problem solved!