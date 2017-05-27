NYPD Arrest Young Democrat President On Pedophile Charges

The President of the Manhattan Young Democrats and employee of New York City’s Democrat mayor Bill de Blasio has a secret taste for sickening pedophile and child porn that involves baby girls as young as 6 months, court documents revealed Friday.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, is the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats and the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats, though both websites have now removed the disgraced Democrat’s photo.

New York Police Department investigators arrested him for downloading 3,000 images and 89 videos of child pornography, including female babies as young as 6 months old, the New York Post reported.

Schwartz was charged with two felonies, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16.

Court papers said Schwartz’s laptop revealed “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct … on an adult male.”

Schwartz’s father — Democratic insider Arthur Schwartz, who served as the New York counsel to Bernie Sanders presidential bid in 2016 — called his son’s case “a personal tragedy.”

“I understand these are serious charges,” said the elder Schwartz, who watched his son get arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday night, before following up with the kind of excruciatingly inappropriate remark that only a liberal parent could make.

“He’s already in therapy for this,” said Mr. Schwartz.

Therapy, Mr. Schwartz? As long as that therapy is taking place behind bars. There is only one place for your son, and that is jail.

Jacob Schwartz surrendered to the NYPD in Manhattan on Thursday morning and was released on $7,500 bail.

Schwartz has been involved in politics from a young age, and helped his father campaign for Democratic district leader in Greenwich Village, according to his online biography.