Obama Signs ‘Farewell Bill’ Outlawing Alternative Media

President Obama has quietly signed the ‘Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act’ into law, making alternative media illegal in America.

In his last defiant act as President, Obama signed the bill amid a total mainstream media blackout, authorizing authorities to arrest and shutdown purveyors of subversive news in the U.S.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports:

In a statement, Obama said that:

Today, I have signed into law S. 2943, the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017.” This Act authorizes fiscal year 2017 appropriations principally for the Department of Defense and for Department of Energy national security programs, provides vital benefits for military personnel and their families, and includes authorities to facilitate ongoing operations around the globe.

It continues many critical authorizations necessary to ensure that we are able to sustain our momentum in countering the threat posed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and to reassure our European allies, as well as many new authorizations that, among other things, provide the Departments of Defense and Energy more flexibility in countering cyber-attacks and our adversaries’ use of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

And while the passage of the NDAA is an annual event that is not surprising in itself, some of the provisions often hidden within the defense-spending bill can be – such as the provision providing for indefinite detention of American citizens without trial or charge, which was included in the 2012 NDAA.

This year was no exception.

This year’s most insidious NDAA provision, called the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016, essentially creates a de facto U.S. Ministry of Truth. The corporate mainstream media, aside from cursory reporting on the passage of the defense-spending bill, has generally failed to report on the implications resulting from the included provisions as to keep Americans in the dark about the Information War being waged on them by their own government.

According to a report by Zero Hedge:

As we reported in early June, “a bill to implement the U.S.’ very own de facto Ministry of Truth had been quietly introduced in Congress. As with any legislation attempting to dodge the public spotlight the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016 marks a further curtailment of press freedom and another avenue to stultify avenues of accurate information.

Introduced by Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Ted Lieu, H.R. 5181 seeks a “whole-government approach without the bureaucratic restrictions” to counter “foreign disinformation and manipulation,” which they believe threaten the world’s “security and stability.”

Also called the Countering Information Warfare Act of 2016 (S. 2692), when introduced in March by Sen. Rob Portman, the legislation represents a dramatic return to Cold War-era government propaganda battle.

H.R. 5181 would task the Secretary of State with coordinating the Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Broadcasting Board of Governors to “establish a Center for Information Analysis and Response,” which will pinpoint sources of disinformation, analyze data, and — in true dystopic manner — ‘develop and disseminate’ “fact-based narratives” to counter effrontery propaganda.

Interestingly, this reveals that before the discredited mainstream media began regularly droning about “fake news/Russian propaganda”, as a means of gaining more informational control and regaining their positions as informational gatekeepers – which has been essentially destroyed with the advent of social media – the U.S. government was already strategizing a legally underpinned crackdown on any news that dissents from the ‘official’ government line as being “fake news.”

Thus, with discredited media organizations like CNN and the Washington Post working to propagandize and indoctrinate the American public into believing that dissent equates to “Russian Propaganda” or “fake news,” the stage is set for the government to crack down on any news outlets that don’t stick to the standards of the newly created U.S. Ministry of Truth as being labeled “foreign propaganda.”

In other words, the government will now be the arbiter of truth, backed by the force of the law. And while the virtual whole of mainstream media has refused to cover this nefarious provision, one courageous mainstream journalist, Ben Swann, is working to expose the truth – watch below.