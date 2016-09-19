Obama Compares Putin To Saddam Hussein
U.S. President Barack Obama slammed Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump for his appearance on Larry King’s show on RT.
Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for being a strong leader on RT’s ‘Politicking with Larry King’.
Obama however likened Putin to Iraq’s doomed former leader President Saddam Hussein.
Russia Insider reports:
A short video of Obama railing against Putin and Trump’s budding romance.
Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump for his appearance on RT last week, accusing the Republican nominee of trying to “curry favor” with the Russian president.
Obama quote: When the interviewer asks [Trump], ‘why do you support this guy [Putin]?’ Trump says, ‘He is a strong guy. Look, he’s got an 82 percent poll rating.’
RT wrote an article in reply. Some choice quotes from the article:
- “I really don’t understand why there has to be some sort of connotation that anything Russian is automatically bad, but, unfortunately, there are many people in America who would equate anything Russian with being bad just like they would equate anything with China to be bad. They don’t understand the world. They don’t understand that there are other media platforms out there, that RT is one of the largest in the world…” – Daniel Wagner (managing director from Risk Cooperative)
- “There are a lot of people who have never got out of the Cold War mentality and continue to believe that Mr Putin is the bogeyman and everything he does again is bad, and anything that is done by other people is good,” he added.
- “I promise you nobody came home and said: ‘You know what, I’m voting for Hilary because I heard today a juxtaposition between Putin and Saddam Hussein! That’s all I needed to hear!’”
