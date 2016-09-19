Obama Compares Putin To Saddam Hussein

U.S. President Barack Obama slammed Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump for his appearance on Larry King’s show on RT.

Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for being a strong leader on RT’s ‘Politicking with Larry King’.

Obama however likened Putin to Iraq’s doomed former leader President Saddam Hussein.

Russia Insider reports:

A short video of Obama railing against Putin and Trump’s budding romance.

Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump for his appearance on RT last week, accusing the Republican nominee of trying to “curry favor” with the Russian president.

Obama quote: When the interviewer asks [Trump], ‘why do you support this guy [Putin]?’ Trump says, ‘He is a strong guy. Look, he’s got an 82 percent poll rating.’

RT wrote an article in reply. Some choice quotes from the article: