Obama Defies Congress, Bans Prosecution Of Planned Parenthood

President Barack Obama has secretly passed a new rule without approval from Congress that will prevent authorities in any State from prosecuting Planned Parenthood.

The rule has been designed by Obama to stop States from taking legal action over the illegal sale of baby body parts by the non-profit organization.

Conservativetribune.com reports:

The rule would apparently go as far as to bar states from considering Planned Parenthood’s alleged misconduct when redirecting funds to health care providers.

Planned Parenthood made headlines last summer when videos exposed how the organization sold parts of aborted fetuses and or/ fetal matter. In response to those videos, at least 15 states took steps to prevent state funding of Planned Parenthood, CNS reported.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Obama would stand in the way of states’ rights and circumvent Congress for good measure.

U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, both Republicans, responded to the rules with a letter to the DHHS expressing their concerns. Black said she received a form letter from the Obama administration that did not address any of her concerns, Life News reported.

“We’ve known all along that the Obama Administration will go to untold lengths to protect its friends in the big abortion industry,” Black said.

“Now, they have taken the unprecedented step of thwarting states’ rights with a shady proposed rule change that prevents states from funding the providers who will best serve their citizens,” she continued.

This is one of Obama’s last attempts to stick it to conservatives who value life.

This rule is reprehensible because it shows just how little Obama respects not only life but the opinions and desires of Americans.

We’ve said it ad nauseam, but bears repeating:

Jan. 21 cannot come soon enough.