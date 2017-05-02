Former president Barack Obama has ducked a court summons requiring him to respond to five lawsuits being issued against him.

The founder of Judicial Watch, Larry Klayman, says that Obama has ducked the process server on five occasions, in order to illegally avoid appearing in court.

Intellihub.com reports:

Process servers are licensed by a court and have the right to serve legal documents and if you impeded them it is Obstruction of Justice.

Most recently, in late-April, the former President managed to dodge process server Tony Snesko who showed up to his D.C. residence by having the D.C. Police and the Secret Service intervene.

“Good morning,” the Snesko said to a local cop guarding Obama’s residence. “I have got a summons that needs to be delivered to Barack Hussien Obama or someone on his behalf.”

The police officer, still sitting in his car, replied, “A summons?” The officer then picked up his phone to call someone.

“Sir, there you go. Walk down this sidewalk all the way to 2446,” the officer told Snesko.

Seconds later Secret Service agents came down the stairs in front of Obama’s residence to question the process server.

Secret Service agent Bukin then spoke with the cop briefly before telling the process server that “a team” would come out and take a look at the paperwork. The agent accepted the documents but would not provide a signature.

Obama was thought to be in French Polynesia at the time of the summons which is a non-extradition country.