Obama Officially Declared Most Destructive Leader Since World War II

Former US President Barack Obama officially did more damage to his own party than any other political leader since World War II.

Official statistics show that despite Obama enjoying eight years of adoration from the sycophantic liberal media, behind the scenes he recklessly obliterated the party’s power through his own inability to govern.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Over 8 years of Obama’s Presidency the Democratic Party lost more combined seats in the US Senate, US House, Governorships, State Legislative Seats and State Chambers than any President since FDR.

From January 2009 through the aftermath of Election Day — thanks to Obama and his ideas:

Democrats surrendered the White House to non politician President Donald J. Trump.

Democrats ran the Senate and House in 2009. Now they control neither.

US Senate seats slipped from 58 to 46, (not counting the Independents that vote Democrat and special Massachusetts election)

US House seats fell from 256 to 194.

Democrat State Legislative seats decreased by 959.

Democrat Governorships slid from 28 to 16.

State legislatures (both chambers) plunged from 27 to 14, down 48 percent

Trifectas (states with Democrat governors and both legislative chambers) cratered from 17 to 6, down 65 percent.

As a result Obama will go down in history as the most destructive President ever for his party.