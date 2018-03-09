Obama Panics After DOJ Release ‘Fast And Furious’ Records

The Department of Justice has officially announced plans to release documents exposing Obama’s ‘Fast and Furious’ gun-running scheme.

According to the DoJ, they have reached a “conditional settlement agreement” that ends a six-year search for the hidden material.

Hannity.com reports: Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his decision Wednesday night, confirming his agency would transmit the documents to the House Intelligence Committee in the coming days; adding “The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law.”

“Today, the Department of Justice entered into a conditional settlement agreement with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and will begin to produce additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. The conditional settlement agreement, filed in federal court in Washington D.C., would end six years of litigation arising out of the previous administration’s refusal to produce documents requested by the Committee,” adds the official statement.

Operation Fast and Furious was a covert mission ran by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) that allowed Arizona gun store owners to knowingly sell weapons to members of Mexican drug cartels in the hopes of tracking the firearms back to Mexico.

Thousands of guns went missing, with some showing up at crime scenes across the border.