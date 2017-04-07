Obama Gave Hillary Access To Top Secret Intel During Presidential Race

The Obama administration granted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and six of her aides top secret classified information to help her win the 2016 race.

According to Fox News, after Hillary announced her intention to run for the White House in April 2015, Obama continued sharing classified info with her team in order to give her the upper hand against her rivals.

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports:

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley made the startling revelation in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, noting that Clinton asked for access to the classified information because she was writing her memoir, Hard Choices.

That’s right – The woman who had a home brew server installed in her bathroom and whose emails somehow ended up on laptops owned by serial snapchatter Anthony Weiner, was granted access to sensitive material so she could write a book.

Via Fox News:

When Hillary Clinton resigned as Secretary of State in 2013, she negotiated continuing access to classified and top-secret documents for herself and six staffers under the designation “research assistants,” according to a powerful senator who notes that Clinton was later deemed “extremely careless” with such information.

The staff apparently retained access even after Clinton announced her run for president in April 2015, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The access was ostensibly granted to facilitate work on Clinton’s memoir, but Grassley said he was only able to verify it after the Obama administration left the White House.

President Obama’s administration repeatedly stonewalled Grassley’s requests for information on the classified information access.

“I have repeatedly asked the State Department whether Secretary Clinton and her associates had their clearances suspended or revoked to which the Obama Administration refused to respond,” the Senator wrote.

Now why would Obama not want anyone to know he had granted Hillary access to classified material?

Remarkably, the State Department had failed to answer questions about whether or not Clinton and her aides still have access.

Fox News reported, “The State Department has not yet responded to an inquiry from Fox News as to whether Clinton, or her staff … still have access to the classified and top-secret archives and systems.”

Grassley noted there is “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information…”

Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch said, “Any other government employee, I don’t care what department or agency they are from, would have had their access to classified and top secret information revoked and their clearance suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation into the mishandling of such information.”

“It is so unimaginatively offensive that Hillary Clinton or her staff would have any access to classified or top secret information,” Farrell added. “It is a mindblower.”