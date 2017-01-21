Obama: “Big Countries Don’t Invade And Bully Smaller Countries”

Drone king Barack Obama took a final jab at Russia before leaving office.

During his last press conference on Wednesday, Barack Obama, the winner of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize, said that the United States must stand up for the principle that “big countries don’t go around and invade and bully smaller countries.“

Obama was referring to Russia, after the they came to defend Crimea and Ukraine following a US-led color revolution. Obama also sincerely believes that Russian involvement in helping stop the spread of Islamic extremism in Syria hampered US efforts to continue with the never ending ‘war on terror’.

Barack Obama is the only US president in history to have spent two terms residing over wars and drone warfare in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, etc.

The great moralizing president who proved to the world that “yes, we can” lie, bomb, drone, and overthrow the rest of the world has preached his final hypocritical sermon.

Russia Insider reports:

Giving his final press conference on Jan. 18th, Obama – like Joe Biden and Samantha Power – elected to use a substantial part of his final statement to assail Russia and Vladimir Putin. The establishment neocon puppets must really be terrified of peace.

The best moment came when Barack propounded for the final time, what he sees as America’s role in the world: to ensure “the basic principle that big countries don’t go around and invade and bully smaller countries.”

We’re not quite sure how peace prize winner Obama thinks he represented that “basic principle” during his two terms. Maybe by setting an example for the world and saying, “See everything the United States is doing? Yeah…don’t do that.”

Well Barry….and Joe….show’s over. Lights out.