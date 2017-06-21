Study: Obama Lost 2008 Election – 5.7 Million Illegals Voted For Him

The legitimacy of Obama's 2008 election victory has been called into doubt after a new study reveals 5.7 million non-citizens voted for him.

The legitimacy of Barack Obama’s 2008 election victory has been called into doubt after research group Just Think published a study revealing that 5.7 million non-citizens voted in the election, and those votes propelled Obama into the White House.

One of the Democrats’ favorite scams during election season is to downplay the rampant voter fraud that occurs throughout the United States.

Constitution reports: It seems counterintuitive at first; why would any political entity with a chance at winning an election fair and square not wish to have the results of the voting completely correct and true?  If you’ve worked your hardest, and committed to an honest and thoughtful campaign, then every vote that your tireless work has mustered should be counted and opposing votes of a dubious origin should not be allowed to counteract the votes of those legally casting ballots.

Democrats, however, seem to relish in the argument that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”, even when the Republican and third-party experts insist that something fishy is going one.

Well, the truth of the matter is as devious as anything we’ve witnessed in the Democratic party, including the latest nonsense from Hillary 2016 bid:  Democrats rely on voter fraud to get elected and stay in office.  Otherwise, there would be no explanation for their desired ignorance of the issue.

Now, as we examine the many ways in which voter fraud is allowed to occur in America, one glaring concern are the votes cast by illegal aliens and undocumented citizens.  In the case of those specific voters, who vote Democrat across the board, we need to really examine what happened in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected to his first disastrous term as president.

“A research group in New Jersey has taken a fresh look at post-election polling data and concluded that the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates.

“As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House.

“The research organization Just Facts, a widely cited, independent think tank led by self-described conservatives and libertarians, revealed its number-crunching in a report on national immigration.

 “Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team looked at data from an extensive Harvard/YouGov study that every two years questions a sample size of tens of thousands of voters. Some acknowledge they are noncitizens and are thus ineligible to vote.”

The liberal media scoffed heartily at President Trump’s insistence that he may have captured both the electoral majority and popular vote majority based on similar concerns during the 2016 election, but this latest data seems to lend credence to the Commander in Chief’s claim.

As the democratic party continues to implode due to the primary-rigging scandal orchestrated by Hillary Clinton and revealed by Wikileaks, whatever attempts to rise from the ashes of the DNC will need to take a long, hard look at the left’s continued ignorance of the obvious voter fraud issues in America, lest they wish to be continually laughed out of elections during America’s current conservative awakening.

  • John C Carleton

    The puppet who will take the abuse for what the real power does behind the curtain does, is decide long before the illusion of the elections.

  • papernpaste

    Each is given a free opportunity to rant so here is mine:
    What a phony bunch of crap. This demonstrates what many have known for years. The media is a useful tool of the establishment (the “elites” and their minions in government and media. Regardless of the truth of this story, its emergence, now, smacks in the face of the Proles of Amerika. I’ve read that no one with any amount of higher-than-average intelligence could possibly believe the facade of common citizens making such an important decision as voting for the leader of our country. It is a sham and a facade and the media is complicit, of course. Just strain your brains, everyone. And you will come to the same conclusion. We are softly controlled- our public opinion is manipulated by the same “elitists” that choose and install (Many have boasted that they knew they were going to be President, YEARS before it happened.) the President, every four years. Sometimes its a Democrat. Sometimes, its a Republican. The “campaigns”, the rhetoric, the media clips and interviews are all fake. You may think that I’ve lost my mind but, you need to start reading and don’t be such a gullible mass of lemmings. It’s no wonder that your “stewards” don’t actually give you legitimacy in the process of this. All of government is a necessary evil, otherwise we would have real democracy. You can watch Youtube videos on what the different types of government are and how they work if you don’t like to ( or can’t, with any comprehension)read. We are a pitiful lot, like the Proles (Proletariat- the common folk), all over the world.
    While the “establishment” uses our “tax dollars” to fund their efforts to establish total dominance, world-wide, using the blood of Proles, not “elites”, to advance the goals of the Neocons or the Globalists, you quibble back and forth about fake news, keeping you distracted so that you don’t rebel against the “machine”. Yeah, I’m crazy and your sane, you bumbling idiots. What the average nincompoop should do is get offline and start reading. Educate yourselves about what is really going on. History is littered with the works of writers with which to enlighten. We don’t live in the dark ages, any longer. You can read a book if you have twenty bucks and a tablet. Get a life!

  • John C Carleton

    JFK, although from a family of insiders, tried his best to help America, and paid with his life.
    Ted on the other hand, was a low life.

    • Patrick

      I agree. I have a lot of respect for John Kennedy and all that he was up against.

      • John C Carleton

        He knew they might kill him. MLK, knew they might kill him, and the did.
        ‘Court Decision. “US Government Agencies Found Guilty in Martin Luther King’s Assasination’
        http://www.globalresearch.ca/court-decision-u-s-government-agencies-found-guilty-in-martin-luther-kings-assassination/5320024

        • Morpheus

          @JCC: “He knew they might kill him. MLK, knew they might kill him, and the did. …”

          More FAKE news & diarrhetic fantasies pimped by the conspiracy theory propaganda machine, consisting of Alex Jones, Derek Black, Rush Limbaugh, David Icke, Milton Kapner, Sean Hannity, Extraterrestrial Williams, `Dice`., etc., etc., etc.

          The fact of the matter is that James Earl Ray murdered MLK. He confessed, too! After a few years realized that no race war was on its way and that he really would spend the rest of his miserable fucking existence rotting in prison.

          He changed his story to try and get out one day…

          Richard Ramirez did the same fuckin’ thing! So did Charles Manson. So did Eric Rudolph.

          You have no basis in reality, JC; you are a `circus freak` just like any & all conspiracy theorist’s that try to spread their diarrhetic fantasies by `pimpin’` themselves as `independent` journalists…

          Nice FAIL. Podunk.

      • Mollie Norris

        You mean the CIA?

    • Christian Thomas

      I don’t think you can come to that conclusion, John. Though, like the previous commenter I respect your views. There is a point where the psy-value of him dying is too high not to be utilised. He may not even have died if you believe Miles mathis’s analysis – which has a good number of points in its favour like wtf was he doing riding open-topped through Dallas at that moment in time? As for Teddy, I am quite certain he was hobbled and had nothing to do with Chappaquidick and most certainly didn’t swim his way home. That’s beyond absurd. I don’t think we can say that JFK was on the side of humanity at all, and i’ll tell you one reason why. If that was the truth then it wouldn’t have been allowed to linger. Everything we know, or believe we know, is lies, and that’s how they want it. his reputation would have been destroyed if he had been on the side of the American people.

      • John C Carleton

        JFK, warned the Americans there was a great evil behind the curtain, said he was going to tell the Americans about it.

        Said he was going to do away with the evil of the CIA.

        Said he was going to get America out of Eisenhower’s Viet Nam war.

        Did print US greenback paper currency, bypassing the USURY interest of the not Federal and No reserve(s) not a Bank.

        Went to Dallas, CIA murdered him.

        The evil behind the curtain is now in full control.

        The CIA, is one of the largest criminal organizations in the world today.

        LBJ, who knew before hand he was going to be murdered, escalated the Viet Nam War. (58,000 Americans died in country, and many more from war related tram, injuries and suicide shortly afterward. They are still dying today, i have a brother being s#it on by the US/VA, and i will probably lose him soon.

        LBJ recalled the S greenbacks, and the US is trillions of fiat dollars in USURY debt to the criminal not Federal and no Reserve(s).

        • Christian Thomas

          Not at all. Listen to the full speech. he actually asks the press to behave as though they were at war. nothing to do with freedom there. it’s the most repeated speech on the internet but it misses out the key part. It just hears the bit where you are seducing a women but misses out the part where you say you are going to stay with your wife.

          We don’t know the next two.

          No. That Executive Order HELPED the banks and simply transferred executiv power to the Treasury Secretary. Exec Order something 111 was pro banks at the very least. See james Corbett for this or read it yourself.

          The CIA has been in control since probably 1947, but there were probably still factions against it. Not JFK, not the Mafia, not the drug dealers and not the psychos in medicine. They would all get going right away.

          LBJ was sworn in, mid-flight, on a jet? Gimme a break. In front of Jackie O? FFS. Why? You assume that’s normal?

          Of course there are trillions in usury. That is what money is for and that is what the Fed is for. It has no place in time.

          This is brief and I am not against you but this might be the info you need to have a more proper view of what went on. But your construction doesn’t account for all you presume it does. And I assure you it then has to get unraveled even further and into realms of AIs and all sorts of things we never thought of. This one was, I think, a psyop and at a guess, Officer Tippett was killed in the car. The reason GWHB was there was to see it went well; merely as oversight. If it had been a Presidential assassination no one would have been there but the killers. All you see is a beautifully planned operation.

          • Patrick

            Excellent constructive conversation between you and John.

            I am curious to hear your thoughts on Kennedy and Israel, more specifically in regards to Israel’s nuclear program. Considering the relationship between the CIA and Mossad, do you think Kennedy’s desire to reign in Israel’s nuclear capabilities had played a part in his assasination?

          • Christian Thomas

            Thanks for your endorsement, Patrick. I was expecting to get flak on this rather than quiet praise. I have a rather disappointing answer to both of your questions which is that I couldn’t possibly know. I expect the CIA/Mossad relationship will be the same as it always has been, a symbiotic one. When their interests coincide then something will be done. The job of both services is to ensure that their designs can coincide. It looks pretty cosy at the moment but I don’t think it was always so. This is what that level of diplomacy is meant to achieve so we can hardly complain when it succeeds.

            On the nuclear question I am even less qualified to answer because I belong to a tiny minority that believes that nuclear weapons (not power) are a hoax and a means to siphon off money from the taxpayer base. The fact that the expenditures are beyond absurd should give you a hint of this. I am not saying that there aren’t people designing boron plates and ignition charge mechanisms, just that the product won’t work and probably isn’t being built at all. It is simply a sluice for money. Having said that, shutting down someone’s “nuclear programme” means shutting down that sluice of money so will have a significant political impact. Nowadays the contracts are in the trillions of dollars – across a number of years – so you are threatening quite a number of powerful people who expected that cash.

            This doesn’t really answer your questions, especially as I doubt Kennedy was assassinated that day. The beauty of choosing him as a victim was that there were far too many people who might have wanted him dead. The ones we can rule out of the list (at least as direct beneficiaries this time) are the bankers. But not many others. I think the CIA came of age that day and that is why GWHB became first VP and later President. They made their case for being able to pull off a seamless operation. Whether he died or not, I still don’t know.

        • Morpheus

          JFK never said any of that shit. The lone gunman theory is no longer a theory, & hasn’t been for decades. It was proven to be true decades ago.

          Obama won the election. You sucker’s lost.

          Get. The. Fuck. Over. It.

  • Diatom

    Baxter, thanks for “digging this up” so yo speak.

  • monica

    I told many people before the election that he was “chosen”,but not qualified to be US president – not a born American. He lied to the whole country so he could destroy it from within ( as a Muslim h

    • Mollie Norris

      A CIA family – see voltairenet.org. He attended Indonesian schools while CIA dad was in Indonesia overthrowing Sukarno.

  • monica

    He was & is a POS

  • Chris

    You have misrepresented the study in both your headline and lede–nowhere does it state that 5.7 illegals voted for Obama.
    First, it gives an estimate of noncitizens who voted, not “illegals.” Obviously, not all noncitizens are illegal immigrants.
    Second, it states that the range of noncitizens who voted could be anywhere between 524,000 and 5.7 million. It did not state the higher number as fact as you erroneously claim.
    Finally, nowhere in the study does it say that all or even most of these noncitizens voted for Obama.
    I do not put much stock in this study-the range is far too big to take seriously, and others have documented the flaws in its methodology. But what you are doing is far worse–you’re not just putting forward a flawed study, you are misrepresenting it to say something even more extreme than what it says.
    Please issue a correction to your false article.