Obama To Pardon Hillary To Save Her From Jail

Obama’s last act as president will be saving Hillary from jail by granting her a pardon, despite spending the last months claiming she has done nothing wrong.

Washington insiders claim an elaborate pardon is being drawn up to protect Hillary from prosecution and jail time.

The White House is deflecting questions about President-elect Donald Trump’s intent to appoint a special prosecutor to review Clinton’s case, and steadfastly refusing to rule out a pardon.

Press Secretary Josh Earnest said: ‘The president has offered clemency to a substantial number of Americans who were previously serving time in federal prisons. And we didn’t talk in advance about the president’s plans to offer clemency to any of those individuals.’

Earnest added, ‘That’s because we don’t talk about the president’s thinking, particularly with respect to any specific cases that may apply to pardons or commutations.’

Coming up with a pardon that would cover the enormous range of various charges Trump’s administration could throw at Clinton could prove difficult.

Any pardon granted to Hillary would have to be carefully worded such that it protects her from prosecution for mishandling classified information, lying to FBI investigators, as well as a wide range of corruption violations tied to the Clinton Foundation.

Above the law

Back in 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor to the White House, Richard Nixon.

Bill Clinton infamously pardoned Mark Rich – facing the biggest tax evasion case in US history – at midnight on his last day in office.

Obama’s last day will be equally controversial. Is Hillary Clinton above the law?