Obama Plans Retaliatory Strike On Russia Before Leaving Office

The Obama administration has been threatening a retaliatory strike on Russia for the US election hacking and leaking scandal that gave Donald Trump the White House instead of establishment favourite Hillary Clinton.

US President Barack Obama is planning a massive cyberattack against the Russian Federation before leaving office that could put the United States and Russia in a state of virtual war.

The evolving warm relationship developing between President-elect Donald Trump and his friend and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be put on ice while the two countries consider locking horns in a hot war to protect cyber and national security.

Earlier in October, the White House and CIA announced plans for a massive cyberattack against the Russian Federation.

From Russia Insider:

The massive “Russian hacking” red herring being inflated by the US mainstream media is reaching critical mass.

According to numerous reports, President Barack Obama is planning to launch some form of retaliatory strike against the Russian Federation, at “a time and place of our choosing.”

From CNN:

President Barack Obama on Thursday vowed retaliatory action against Russia for its meddling in the US presidential election.

“I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action and we will at a time and place of our own choosing,” Obama told NPR.

Describing potential countermeasures by the US, the President said “some of it may be explicit and publicized; some of it may not be.”

If Obama wants to hit Russia before the inauguration of President-elect Trump, who has railed against the Russian-hacking bogeyman and has indicated his intention to radically alter relations with Russia, then he has approximately 5 weeks to make his move.

On Thursday, Obama spoke with NPR about his plans:

This is not the first inkling of planned “retaliatory” strike on Russia by the United States. Already in October, while the establishment media was still hoping to derail Trump’s campaign through its fake news offensive alleging Russian hacking, reports emerged that the United States was preparing a massive cyberattack on Russia.

As reported by The Independent on 15 October:

The White House is considering launching an unprecedented cyber attack against Russia in retaliation for their alleged interference in the US election, intelligence officials say.

Current and former officials have said that the CIA has been asked to deliver options for “clandestine” cyber operations designed to “embarrass” the Russian government.

The anonymous officials told NBC News the CIA were already operating cyber doors, selecting targets and making other preparations for an operation.

If Obama, the CIA, and the neocon globalists in Washington have concluded they are on the losing side, and that Trump’s ascension to power spells the end of their efforts to force confrontation with Russia, they may decide upon desperate measures.

Launching any attack, even a cyberattack on Russia is a recklessly destabilizing act and could be interpreted as an act of war. But with time running out, the warmongers may be counting on Putin’s inevitable counterattack to the American strike to destroy any hope of cooperation and box Trump into a hostile relationship with Russia, whether he wants it or not.

By Ricky Twisdale / Russia Insider