Obama Secret Service Agent Pleads Guilty To Pedophilia

A US Secret Service Agent who worked for the Obama administration has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl, as authorities in the U.S. crackdown on the elite pedophilia problem gripping the country.

Lee Robert Moore worked in the White House alongside Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and his crimes were only discovered after an undercover sting by the Delaware State Police caught him in the act.

CBS reports:

Using the social media applications “Meet24” and “Kik,” detectives with the Delaware Child Predator Task Force “created a profile on this site, posing as a 14-year-old girl, with whom Moore engaged in a number of online chat sessions” that were sexually explicit in nature, the Dept. of Justice said in a media statement.

According to admissions made in connection with his plea, Moore also chatted with underage girls via social media, sent them explicit images of himself, and enticed them to send sexually explicit photos back.

Victims included a minor in Florida, a 14-year-old girl in Texas and a 17-year-old girl in Missouri.

Moore, a Maryland resident, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Wifredo A.

Ferrer of the Southern District of Florida and Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

He has since been terminated from his Secret Service position.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.