The Obama administration is under investigation after it was revealed Thursday that billions of dollars of tax payer money was funneled into a shadowy Department of Justice slush fund and then distributed to a number of left wing activist groups.

Ed Henry, speaking on Fox News, said “Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are now digging in as we learn this morning that President Obama’s Justice Department handed out billions of dollars in your tax payer money to liberal outsider groups, leaving Republicans fuming.”

“The question really may be is this just a new form of the so called ‘walking around money’ we used to hear about. Money being dispersed for political reasons in inner cities to try and turn out the vote.”

Mike Huckabee, the former Governor of Arkansas, said the revelations leave Obama in very hot water. If the House Judiciary Committee takes this inquiry all the way, criminal charges will be filed.

“Somebody ought to go to prison for this,” Huckabee said. “This is worse than a mafia shakedown. At least if the mafia shakes you down for protection, your store doesn’t burn down. But this is a case where the liberals have played Robin Hood. They have stolen from the government, the tax payers, and they’ve given it to their pals.“

Obama almost doubled the national debt

On January 20, 2009, when Obama was sworn in, the national debt was $10.626 trillion. On January 20, 2017, it was $19.947 trillion. Obama added $9 trillion to the debt, more than any other president.

Obama’s apologists claim the national debt is largely out of a President’s hands. They are currently having trouble explaining why the national debt fell for the first time in decades one month after he left office and President Trump took the reigns.

So who were these pals of Obama’s that got their hands on the stolen billions?

Some of the left wing activist organizations that benefitted from Obama’s secret DOJ slush fund include:

National Urban League

National Community Reinvestment Coalition

National Council of La Raza – a Latino advocacy organization that advocates in favor of progressive policy changes including immigration reform, a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the country illegally, and reduced deportations.