Obama’s Pick For NATO Seen As ‘Soft On Russia’ By Neocons

President Barack Obama’s choice for the No. 2 position in NATO is a lady who is in favor of negotiations and has a less hawkish approach toward Russia.

The appointment of a Russian friendly woman as NATO’s deputy secretary general is a cause for concern among Neocons.

Russia Insider reports: Scandal: Obama Picks Lady Who Might Not Hate Russia Enough for Top NATO Post

Obama’s choice for NATO’s deputy secretary general was once in favor of mending relations with Russia. Neo-cons are now threatening mass suicide if her appointment is confirmed.

NATO: What does it stand for? “North Atlantic Treaty Organzation”, obviously, but also “Encircle Russia With Military Bases and Warheads.” Everybody knows this, except for maybe Obama’s choice for NATO’s next deputy secretary general, Rose Gottemoeller. What’s her deal?

According to Blommberg, Gottemoeller, currently the US undersecretary of state for arms control, was

an integral part of the Obama administration’s “reset” policy with Russia … Two years ago, many Republican senators, including John Cornyn, James Risch and Marco Rubio, opposed her confirmation for her current job. They object to the terms of the New START Treaty, for which she was the lead negotiator.There is a new round of criticism with this new nomination. Republican hawks in Congress have faulted her as not rigorous in negotiating and enforcing treaties with Russia. They have alleged that as she pursued new arms-control treaties with Moscow, she was not up front about Russian violations of existing accords.

As you can see, it’s not that Gottemoeller is “soft” on Russia. She simply prefers apparently out-dated concepts like “treaties” and “negotiations” to “war” and “nuclear Armageddon” — which of course is unacceptable, especially for NATO’s second-in-command.

Assuming that Gottemoeller isn’t part of a Soviet sleeper cell, the real news here is that Obama has chosen a “moderate” (by American standards) for the No.2 post at NATO. How far can we read into this? It’s always been clear that Obama, despite his numerous faults, has been less hawkish than his inner circle (see: Hillary rooting for bombing Libya; backing down on invading Syria). Is this appointment a signal that Obama is fed up with the around-the-clock NATO sabre-rattling?

Probably not, but it’s fun to dream about.

In the meantime, Gottemoeller will continue to disrespect democracy with her so-called “treaties.”