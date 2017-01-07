Only ‘Fools’ See Good Relationship With Russia As Bad Say Trump

President elect, Donald Trump has taken to twitter to hit out at critics of a Russia-friendly stance, calling them ‘fools’ & stupid people’.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump said on Saturday in a series of tweets.

“Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one.” he said

Facing calls to strike back at Russia for what U.S. intelligence agencies have said was Putin’s decision to hack the 2016 U.S. election campaign, Donald Trump instead suggested warmer relations between the two countries.

He said that Russia would “respect the US far more than they do now” after he is inaugurated and that both countries woul “perhaps” work together to solve the pressing problems of the world.

RT reports:

Trump’s tweets come in the wake of Friday’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) report which claimed to ‘prove’ Russian interference in the US presidential election.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump accused the DNC of “gross negligence” which “allowed hacking to take place,” adding that the Republican National Committee had a “strong defense.”

The soon-to-be president continued deriding the questionable ODNI report by saying the only reason any hacking is being discussed at all is because Democrats are “embarrassed” by their election loss.

The report, released by the ODNI on Friday, was widely mocked online for its lack of proof, misinformation and preoccupation with RT.

The brief cited two RT shows – which have been off the air for over a year – along with RT’s coverage of leaked WikiLeaks documents and strong YouTube presence as some examples of supposed ‘Russian influence’ on the election campaign.