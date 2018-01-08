Oprah Winfrey Gives Hypocritical Speech; Celebs, NBC Endorse Her For POTUS

Celebrities and mainstream media outlets are endorsing Oprah Winfrey for president in 2020 after the talk show host gave a repulsive, deeply hypocritical speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” Oprah said to the sea of celebrities in reference to Hollywood’s systemic culture of sexual abuse. “But their time is up… Their time is up.”

“So I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she said.

While liberal America fell over itself in applauding Oprah and singing her praises, it seems they forgot the uncomfortable truth about her close friendship with Harvey Weinstein.

Oprah knew about Harvey Weinstein’s crimes. She didn’t say anything. Only now that it’s a huge scandal, and their are political points to be won, has she decided to open her mouth.

But it gets even worse. Oprah did more than just stay silent. She assisted Harvey Weinstein, acting as a Hollywood pimp.

Multiple reports have tied Oprah to Weinstein, amid reports she “offered” girls to the monster.

This is the woman being endorsed by celebrities and mainstream media outlets across the United States on Monday morning. Her deeply hypocritical speech proves how corrupt the Hollywood establishment remains, despite mealy-mouthed claims of reform.

The ecstatic response to Oprah’s speech also proves the average American liberal remains a deeply gullible beast. Instead of looking at the facts and analyzing a person’s history, the average liberal in America is easily swayed by smooth talking snake oil salespeople, who through showmanship and slight-of-hand, manage to build a career on immorality and deceit.

Oprah 2020? The Democrat establishment will never learn.