Fox News host Bill O’Reilly likes being ignorant and telling people to “shut up” even during times of crisis that demand extreme vigilance and scrutiny of events making the news.

The man responsible for single handedly managing to stop all dialogue in the United States following 9/11 and later the invasion of Iraq, is quoted as saying: “This country is a better place because Fox News has succeeded.“

The Kremlin has asked for an apology from O’Reilly for calling President Putin “a killer” during a Super Bowl interview with President Trump.

O’Reilly says if Russian President Vladimir Putin wants an apology for calling him “a killer,” it won’t be till “around 2023.”

In March 3, 2003 he told his audience, “It is our duty as loyal Americans to shut up once the fighting begins.” It later became his mantra that others followed.

The diabolical events of 9/11 and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, is what has led to the Islamic extremism that we see today.

It was the likes of O’Reilly who defined the new ISIS phenomenon that has now endangered the world.

Islamic extremism existed prior to 9/11 in Afghanistan, but in the shape of the friendly Mujahedin (who later became the Taliban), who fought the good war on behalf of the U.S. against Russia.

Now what we have is ISIS spreading throughout the region, threatening Russia’s underbelly which is dominated by Muslim populations.

How we ended up here is partly borne by the words coming out of the mouth of Mr. O’Reilly of the O’Reilly (O Really) Factor.

Russia Insider reports:

And we’re told Donald Trump is the one with a reckless mouth?

Big mouth buffoon Bill O’Reilly, one of the stars of Fox News who cut his teeth relentlessly hawking Iraqi WMD lies and tales of Saddam’s cruelty to American audiences in 2002-2003, was so aghast at President Donald Trump’s respect for Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, that he instantly vomited out the words “Putin is a killer.”

That was during O’Reilly’s interview with the president which aired before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Russia has not taken the slight in stride, demanding an apology for the gross insult to the country’s head of state. From RT:

“We consider the words of the Fox News host unacceptable and insulting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. “We would prefer to receive an apology to the Russian president from a respected TV station like that.”

O’Reilly labeled Putin “a killer” during an interview with US President Donald Trump, in which they discussed the Republican’s numerous statements on his willingness to work with Russia to jointly deal with issues such as terrorism.

Trump shrugged off the comment, saying: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Claims of Vladimir Putin’s “killings” (“He kills journalists.”) are repeated in the western media ad nauseam, without ever offering evidence, and usually without even naming the alleged victims.

Since Vladimir Putin shares with Donald Trump the dubious distinction of being 1 of 2 men capable of incinerating the planet, I should think at least a modicum of respect between the two is desirable – apparently Bill O’Reilly and most of the mainstream media don’t think so.

Considering O’Reilly’s hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, just who does he think he is leveling a charge of murder against anyone?

Bill O’Reilly tells Putin to should check back with him in “around 2023” for an apology, according to The Hill:

“The Putin administration in Moscow is demanding that I, your humble correspondent, apologize for saying old Vlad is a killer,” Bill O’Reilly said to start his prime-time program, “The O’Reilly Factor,” on Monday night.

“So I am working on that apology but it may take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023,” the host recommended.

“If you’d like to know more about the violent history of Vladimir Putin, you might check out the book ‘iWar: War and Peace in the Information Age’ by Bill Gertz, a Washington Times reporter,” O’Reilly added.

O’Reilly’s “killer” remark in a volley with President Trump ran during his interview during Fox’s pregame show leading up to the Super Bowl after the president said he “respects” Putin as the leader of Russia.