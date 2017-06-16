Otto Warmbier’s Dad: Obama Ignored Us, Trump Bought Him Home

Otto Warmbier’s father has slammed Barack Obama, and thanked President Trump, during an emotional press conference following the release of his son after 18 grueling months in captivity at the hands of the brutal North Korean regime.

Taking questions from the press at a local high school in Wyoming, OH, Fred Warmbier expressed his anger towards North Korea for mistreating his son, refusing him proper medical care, and releasing him in a vegetative state.

Fred Warmbier also slammed the failed tactics of the Obama administration.

“When Otto was first taken, we were advised by the past administration to take a low profile while they worked to obtain his release. We did so without result,” Fred Warmbier said.

Obama filed the issue under “Not Important” and let Otto rot in his North Korean cell. The Obama administration did not even bother to contact the Warmbier family for over a year.

“We went for 15 months without word from, or about, Otto. It was only a week ago that we were informed the North Korean government now claims that he was in a coma for almost all of that time.“

Otto Warmbier needed help from his country, and Obama was too cowardly to give it to him. The Ohioan college student was brutalized by the North Korea regime, and Obama, supposedly the leader of the free world, did nothing.

Otto is now in a vegetative state, with doctors warning the long-term prognosis does not look good. He may never wake up from the coma. The case of Otto Warmbier is a tragedy and Obama’s cowardly presidency must take it’s share of responsibility.

It was only after President Trump took office that Otto’s plight was taken seriously, with the new president ordering the State Department to change tactics immediately and “work aggressively” to secure the Ohioan college student’s release.

“Last evening we received a very nice phone call from President Trump who said Secretary of State Tillerson worked hard to bring Otto home. We are extremely grateful for their efforts and concern,” he said.

“It is my understanding that Ambassador Yun and his team, at the direction of the president aggressively pursued resolution of the situation.

“They have our thanks for bringing him home.”

Fred Warmbier, a long-term Democrat, got to see first-hand what Obama’s indulgent, hands-off approach to foreign regimes looks like up close. His son Otto spent 18 months in a coma – for as yet unexplained reasons – and he leaves North Korea in a weakened state.

His country, now in the hands of a real leader, finally showed it’s strength and bought him home.