Over 80 Killed As Saudi-Led Airstrikes Attack Funeral In Yemen

Airstrikes carried out by Saudi-led coalition jets struck a funeral ceremony in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, killing or injuring 616 people,according to the local health minister.

The Saudi-led coalition targeted a building hosting a Houthi funeral ceremony, killing 82 people and injuring 534, Health Minister Ghazi Ismail told a press briefing.

RT reports:

A missile tore through the hall of the building, leaving many dead and injured, Reuters reported earlier, quoting eyewitnesses.

According to the news agency, a medic said that he saw “mutilated and charred bodies,” adding that the funeral was being held for the deceased father of the Houthi rebels’ Interior Minister. Military and security officials from the rebel movement are among the victims, according to the outlet.

AP earlier reported that at least 45 people had been killed in the bombardment.

“The place has been turned into a lake of blood,” a rescuer, Murad Tawfiq, was quoted by the news agency as saying.

#Breaking Pics: Funeral Hall ATTACK: At least 75 civilians killed & injured when Saudi airstrikes attacked funeral hall in #Yemen capital. pic.twitter.com/yziN33FPZ2 — Yemen Post Newspaper (@YemenPostNews) October 8, 2016

Earlier images of a destroyed building, partly still aflame, have emerged on social media, with some people alleging the devastation was caused by a Saudi-led coalition strike.

The Riyadh-led coalition meanwhile brushed aside all accusations. In a statement, the alliance said that “no air operations have been conducted in the area of the blast,” TASS reported.