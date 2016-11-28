Paedophile Football Coach Admitted To Hospital

Barry Bennell, the former football coach who is currently at the centre of a child sex abuse scandal, has been admitted to hospital.



The convicted child abuser was found unconscious after police were called to a “welfare incident” in Stevenage.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement : “Police officers attended an address in Knebworth Park, Stevenage just before 11pm on Friday in connection with a fear for welfare incident…A 62-year-old man was located and was taken to hospital in order to receive medical treatment, where he remains.”

The incident happened just hours after four former footballers claimed on television that they had been abused by Bennell.

The former youth scout and junior football coach has already served three prison terms for child abuse and is believed to be one of at least three coaches under investigation.

Sky News Reports:

East of England Ambulance Trust said the man was “unconscious” when paramedics reached him.

Bennell has recently been accused of sex abuse by former players.

The scandal is now expanding, with the Football Association launching an inquiry into the allegations and the Professional Footballers’ Association saying more than 20 players have come forward to seek help over the abuse.

For about a decade, Bennell was one of the most respected talent spotters in the game.

He coached and scouted junior players during a career that saw him employed by clubs such as Stoke City, Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra.

In 1992 he was sacked by Crewe for reasons that have never been made public, and went on to work in the US.

Two years later he was arrested in Florida and served a four-year sentence for offences against a boy during a football tour.

US authorities said at the time that he had an “almost an insatiable appetite” for young boys.

After being deported he pleaded guilty to 23 specimen charges – dating from 1978 to 1992 – at Chester Crown Court and was jailed for nine years.

Another 22 offences were left on file.

In May, he was jailed for two years for sexual offences committed against a 12-year-old boy in 1980.

During the court case he described himself as a “monster”.

Bennell, who also goes by Richard Jones, is permanently suspended from football.

This month, former Crewe Alexandra player Andy Woodward gave a harrowing account to The Guardian of abuse he says was perpetrated by Bennell.

Since that interview, more former professional footballers and several other people have contacted police over alleged sexual abuse carried out by the former coach.