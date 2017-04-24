Pamela Anderson Urges Assange To Seek Refuge In Le Pen’s France

Pamela Anderson has urged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to seek refuge in Le Pen’s France, before US authorities go after him.

According to the actress turned activist, France will soon become one of the only Western countries where Assange will be safe from the tyrannical influence of the New World Order.

“Julian named the names of very influential people who will stop at nothing to discredit him, he needs protection and France would be the best place for that,” Anderson said.

Sputniknews.com reports:

According to her, accusations of rape against Assange are slander.

Anderson has been friends with Assange since 2014 and often visits him at the Embassy of Ecuador in London.

She noted that French presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melanchon and Marine Le Pen have said that if they win in the elections they will to grant French citizenship to Assange and to the former employee of the US National Security Agency, Edward Snowden.

Previously, Anderson called on the French people to vote for Melanchon.

The US Department of Justice is looking to prosecute WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange for multiple cases of data dumping. Speaking during a news conference, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Assange’s arrest a priority of the legal agency.

On Thursday, US media reported that the Department of Justice is ready to file charges against Assange for a 2010 leak of confidential federal documents and a recent release of CIA secret files.

“We won’t comment on ongoing investigations, however I think it’s been pretty clear that the Department of Justice will prosecute any violations of federal law when it comes to our national security,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing Friday.

Earlier this month, the CIA director said that WikiLeaks acts like a hostile intelligence service. Assange commented on the claim by saying that the accusations come from the “‘state non-intelligence agency” which produced al-Qaida, ISIS [Daesh], Iraq, Iran & Pinochet.”

In November 2010, the Justice Department opened a probe into potential crimes committed by Assange, which is still ongoing. Assange applied for asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 out of fear of being sent to Sweden, where he has been accused of sexual assault and rape. Assange has denied all the charges.