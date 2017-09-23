Thousands of French citizens have taken to the streets of Paris in protest to Rothschild elitist President Emmanuel Macron.

Tens of thousands of angry French citizens are protesting the tyrannical labor law reforms imposed by the new French President on September 22, that will make it easier for large corporations to hire and fire workers.

Sputniknews.com reports: Demonstrators took to Paris streets and are heading from the Place de la Bastille to the Place de la Republique, chanting slogans, including “Macron, you are done, we took to the streets,” and holding placards with the inscription “‘No’ to a social coup.”

“This is not a presidential matter. All agreements on the labor code are concluded between employees and an employer. This is how it is,” one of the protesters told Sputnik France.

While French authorities argue that the new legislation will contribute to the growth of the country’s economy, people fear that French companies are being given too much power over pay and working conditions.

🔴 #EnDirect La manifestation contre les ordonnances de Macron a dégénéré à #Parishttps://fr.sputniknews.com/ Posted by Sputnik France on Saturday, September 23, 2017

The rally was organized by the “La France insoumise” movement led by former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

🔴 #EnDirect Jean-Luc Mélenchon tient une grande manifestation contre les ordonnances de Macron à #Parishttps://fr.sputniknews.com/#JaiBastille #Franceinsoumise Posted by Sputnik France on Saturday, September 23, 2017

A previous massive rally, organized by France’s second-largest trade union, General Confederation of Labor (CGT), on September 12, gathered some 24,000 participants and was marred by violent clashes between the protesters and police.