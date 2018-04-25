Parkland Survivor Threatened With Expulsion For Visiting Gun Range With Dad

On Monday, a Parkland survivor was threatened with expulsion from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after visiting a gun range with his dad.

On Friday last week, Kyle Kashuv visited the gun range to learn about protecting himself with a gun for the first time.

According to Kyle, “My dad was there and I shot with an AR-15. After, I posted a few pictures and videos.”

He tweeted this at the time:

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Dailywire.com reports: Kashuv was quickly called out for visiting a gun range and posting about it by a variety of other students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. But that wasn’t the end of the story. When Kyle went to school today, his principal informed him that other students had been upset by his posts, but that he hadn’t done anything wrong. But according to Kyle, in the middle of the morning, events took a different turn:

Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude.

Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?”

They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me.

I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.

Here is a copy of the note provided to The Daily Wire by Kashuv.

The Daily Wire has reached out to school administration and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for comment. This story will be updated as more details are known.