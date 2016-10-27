Proof of Past Life? Teen Wakes From Coma Speaking Fluent Spanish

A U.S. teen has shown doctors compelling evidence that reincarnation exists after awaking from a coma and speaking fluent Spanish – a language he was never taught.



16-year-old Reuben Nsemoh survived a life-threatening head injury on the soccer pitch that put him in a coma after being kicked in the head whilst diving for a loose ball.

The English-speaking Georgia teenager left doctors utterly baffled when he awoke 3 days later speaking fluent Spanish

Could it be that Reuben was Hispanic in a past life?

Ksl.com reports:

Slowly, his English is coming back, and he’s starting to lose his Spanish fluency.

Foreign accent syndrome is an extremely rare condition in which brain injuries change a person’s speech patterns, giving them a different accent.

The first known case was reported in 1941, when a Norwegian woman suffered shrapnel injuries to the brain during a German bombing run, and started speaking with a German accent.