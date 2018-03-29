Paul O’Grady Says He Is Being Watched By Extraterrestrials

British TV and radio star Paul O’Grady claims he is being observed by aliens after spotting a UFO hovering above his back garden.

O’Grady who became famous playing drag queen Lily Savage, spoke out about seeing ‘strange lights’ over his home in the village of Adlington in Kent.

He told listeners of his Radio 2 show that he had seen a UFO hovering above his orchard at 2am, and that he was ‘terrified’ that he was being observed by extraterrestrials.

He added that he had come to the conclusion that he was being watched after listening to singer Kim Wilde talk about her own experiences.

He said “We’ve got ’em in Kent – I’m serious – over Folkestone, Dungeness and Hythe, I’ve seen them, and I’m not the only one – I’ve got witnesses so I’m not going out of my mind.

‘The Army say it’s not them sending flares up, so we don’t know, but I’m just terrified of waking up one night and there’s this thing at the bottom of my bed like ET.

‘You don’t know do you? It’s like I’m taking the dog round the orchard and I’ll look up and there are these weird lights. I’m being observed… at 2am.’

The Sun reports: In 2010 the Ministry of Defence released secret files which showed a UFO was reported over the Lympne home of ex-Tory leader Michael Howard in 1997.

Witness Sophie Wadleigh said there was a “large triangular shaped flying craft” hovering 300 metres off the ground.

Meanwhile Kim (Wilde), 57, has also spoken of her own experience with paranormal activity.

She said she saw a space craft “20 times the size of an aeroplane”and named her album, Here Come The Aliens, after a bizarre encounter on the day Michael Jackson died in 2009.

Kim, the Kids in America singer, said that she had watched the ‘static and silent’ lights on the UFO hovering above her Hertfordshire garden for two hours in the summer of 2009.

She said: “I stood watching them above my garden from about 11pm till one in the morning. It had a profound effect on me. It makes me think that somebody is looking after us.’